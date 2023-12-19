Dolgellau remain unbeaten in the Ardal North East since September following a 97th minute equaliser by Ioan Roberts to deny Penycae all three points.
It was a big effort and a great point for the Wasps who fell behind to a Zac Davies goal on the half hour after constant pressure from the hosts.
Dolgellau were against the elements in the first half and the lack of match sharpness showed throughout.
With the wind at their backs, Dolgellau equalised four minutes into the second half, league top scorer Gerwyn Williams taking his tally to 17 for the campaign following a well-worked short corner.
Jake Jones headed the ball back across to Williams and the hotshot protected the ball to work enough room the get his shot off.
But the lead was shortlived, Thomas Edwards restoring Penycae’s lead four minutes later.
Dolgellau’s second equaliser came in the 65th minute from another Wil Gruffydd corner which troubled home keeper Daniel Clark, the ball eventually falling to Ben Fisher to hit first time from the edge of the box into the bottom corner.
Davies bagged his brace 10 minutes later to give Penycae the lead for the third time but Dolgellau kept pressing and got their reward.
Late into injury time, Rob Evans crossed from the right and a half clearance from Penycae allowed Ioan Roberts to latch on superbly, from the edge of the box again and fire into the roof of the net.
A wonder goal to seal a great point against a hard working Penycae side.
Goalkeeper Tyler Andrews was Dolgellau’s man of the match after a number of saves to keep the home side’s lead to one and keeping Dol in the game.
Other results: Rhos Aelwyd 3 Llangollen Town 1; Llanfair United 0 Llandrindod Wells 1; Welshpool Town 1 Llansantffraid Village 2.