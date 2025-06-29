DOLGELLAU FC won the best programme award for the Ardal North East last season.
Created by Ywain Myfyr, a lot of time and effort is put into 'Nyth Cacwn', sharing events, news, sponsor exposure, club history and more, which all helps to elevate the club.
The club posted: “Diolch Myf, and thank you to all of our match day sponsors last season who are included on the front of our programme as well as social media posts related to the match. Diolch am dy holl waith sy’n helpu codi a dathlu'r clwb.
“Thank you also to Rod Davies Photography for all of the excellent photos he provides the club.”
