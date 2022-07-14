Young winger Morgan Slater bolsters Dolgellau attacking options

DOLGELLAU have signed young winger Morgan Slater.

The 19-year-old from Trawsfynydd will provide more attacking options for manager Owain Williams next season.

Morgan said: “It’s a great feeling signing for Dolgellau. I’m excited to play in a competitive team at tier 3 level.

“There’s plenty of quality in the squad and I’m looking forward to be a part of the squad.”

Manager Williams said: “I‘m pleased that Morgan has agreed to sign for us and will certainly add more attacking threat for us and competition for places.

“Morgan is a hard working player who is also versatile.

“He’s very eager to impress and make his mark on the team and I’m sure he will.”

• Gearing up for the new season, Dolgellau enjoyed a good runout and a 4-1 win against visitors Cerrigydrudion. It was a very good performance by The Wasps against a hardworking and youthful team.