Leading the Aber AC team home was Dave Humphreys in a time of 1.21.18 with Jade Gaitely finishing in 1.22.27 closely followed by Cameron Pope in 1.22.56. John Gwynn Evans finished in 1.38.37 with Bethan Evans completing the course in 1.39.57 and Clare Lancaster and Rhian Meredith-Edwards crossing the finish line together in 1.40.15.