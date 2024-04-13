THE Trawsfynydd multi terrain 8.6 mile race offers a spectacular location in the heart of the Eryri national park.
Recognised as a mostly fast course with one challenging hill on mixed tarmac and fast trail terrain, it is a race run in support of the South Snowdonia Search and Rescue Team and the incredibly important work they do.
The team, which is a registered charity, consists of over 35 people from varied backgrounds who come together to assist North Wales Police in the event of a mountain emergency in the south of the Snowdonia National Park.
Recent weather has not been kind to runners but, undeterred, seven hardy Aberystwyth Athletic Club runners faced up to the Trawsfynydd, rain, wind and hail and lived to tell the tale.
Leading the Aber AC team home was Dave Humphreys in a time of 1.21.18 with Jade Gaitely finishing in 1.22.27 closely followed by Cameron Pope in 1.22.56. John Gwynn Evans finished in 1.38.37 with Bethan Evans completing the course in 1.39.57 and Clare Lancaster and Rhian Meredith-Edwards crossing the finish line together in 1.40.15.
Over 230 runners made this a great event despite the weather according to Dave Humphreys.
He said: “It was one of those days where we got a taste of all four seasons, snow was probably the only thing missing.
“The race offers a variety of terrain and scenery and again makes us appreciate the beauty of the Welsh countryside, when we managed to wipe the rain from our eyes!
“It is also an important fundraiser for a very worthy cause and it was great to support the South Snowdonia Search and Rescue Team.“
Moving slightly further afield and to Oxfordshire where Aberystwyth Athletic Club was represented in the 39th White Horse half marathon, a race which is included in the 2024 Oxfordshire Road Race Grand Prix Series and Oxfordshire Half Marathon Championship.
Proudly wearing the Aber vest there and completing the course in a time of 2.22.40 was Heather Webster.
She said: “This is a popular race with over 400 competitors and is a very flat, rural road race.
“I did though, make the mistake of wearing new trainers, so blisters coupled with Storm Kathleen made this a tough, but enjoyable race.
“My husband's family live in Grove, where this race starts and then finishes on the green right outside their house – so at least I didn't have far to stagger back at the end!”
