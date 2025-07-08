SATURDAY’S Wales & Border Counties Harness racing was on the extensive track at Bridge Farm, Almeley.
This a great favourite with both the horse owners and the public. The weather was wonderful for racing, with the threatened rain not appearing, to hamper the perfect condition of the track.
The first race was the Nursery which is to introduce new horses into the sport. The ever improving Beach Boy driven this week by Mathew Tromans for long time supporter William Collard from Rhayader was first passed the post, ahead of Dollars Dream (Amanda Hawkes, Orleton) with Matisse owned by Austin Hughes from New Radnor in third.
A full field of 9 runners ran in the Novice race, with the winner the talented Evenwood Itchyfeet driven by Andrew Hardwick for owner trainer Gareth Mills from Llanddewi. In second place was Don Bobby (Carolyn Rowlands, Nantmel) while the ever reliable Begwyns Trust belonging to Robin Lloyd from Painscastle was third.
Two heats of the Grade B followed with the lately promoted Hillbilly Jackson driven by trainer Andrew Bevan from Builth for daughter Rachel produced another fine race to win in front of Stateside Icon (Weigel, Llanddewi Velfrey) while Seal of Approval belonging to the Munro family from Bridgend was third.
In the second heat, the back marker Fold Megastar owned & trained in the Perks stable at Presteigne and driven by Mathew Tromans claimed first place, with Victoria Penlan and Perry Thomas, from Pontypridd in second and Ellavafella (Bevan, Llanddewi) in third.
In the Grade A Happy Hands owned by Carolyn Rowlands from Nantmel and driven by trainer Andrew Hardwick from Brecon won in a close finish from Ontop Shouda Cuda (Bevan, Llanddewi) while Zulu Warrior (Tromans, Newcastle Emlyn) was third.
The Baby Novice race was the next on the card with the much improved Lucifer (R Lloyd, Painscastle) in first place driven by Perry Thomas from new recruit Blazing Eagle (Bevan, Builth Wells) while Millstream Art (Chan, Leicester) was third.
The first race after the break was the 6 furlong dash when the front running Juicy Wiggle (Weigel, Llanddewi Velfrey) with Lee Price at the controls held on tenaciously to win from Best in Flight (Gales, Gorslas) with Fold Showman (Perks, Presteigne) in third.
The Junior race provided much interest with the two experienced girls fighting it out. It was Dernol Jacky (Beddoes, Llanbister) with Elin Lewis on board who claimed victory from Maddy Davies with Manceys Deuce (Hawkes, Orleton) in second while Lola Mills from Llanddewi on her training partner Evenwood Itchyfeet was third.
In the Non Whip race the eye-catching Wye Doon with owner Steve Williams from Pencader in the seat won convincingly from Begwyns Trust (Lloyd, Painscastle) with the back marker Zulu Warrior (Tromans, Newcastle Emlyn) making up ground to be third.
The last race of the day was the Grade B final when the impressive four year old Hillbilly Jackson driven by trainer Andrew Bevan from Builth secured another competent win for daughter Rachel, ahead of Stateside Icon (Weigel, Llanddewi Velfrey) with Fold Megastar (Bird, Evenjobb) in third.
Next week racing returns again to Almeley on Saturday July 12th starting at 1.30pm.
Results
Nursery: 1, Beach Boy (Mathew Tromans) owned Collard Rhayader trained Hardwick, Brecon; 2, Dollars Dream; 3, Matisse. Time:2:31.44
Novice: 1, Evenwood Itchyfeet (Andrew Hardwick) owned & trained Mills, Llanddewi; 2, Don Bobby; 3, Begwyns Trust Time: 2:17.87
Grade B heat 1: 1, Hillbilly Jackson (Andrew Bevan) owned Rachel Bevan & trained Andrew Bevan, Builth; 2, Stateside Icon; 3, Seal of Approval. Time: 2:16.50
Grade B heat 2: 1, Fold Megastar (Mathew Tromans) owned Bird, Evenjobb trained Perks, Presteigne; 2, Victoria Penlan; 3, Ellavafella. Time: 2:12.50
Grade A: 1, Happy Hands (Andrew Hardwick) owned Rowlands, Nantmel trained Hardwick, Brecon; 2, Ontop Shouda Cuda; 3, Zulu Warrior. Time: 2:19.90
Baby Novice: 1, Lucifer (Perry Thomas) owned & trained R Lloyd, Painscastle; 2, Blazing Eagle; 3, Millstream Art. Time: 2:16.31
Dash: 1, Juicy Wiggle (Lee Price) owned & trained Weigel, Llanddewi Velfrey; 2, Best in Flight; 3, Fold Showman. Time: 1:36.59
Junior: 1, Dernol Jacky (Elin Lewis) owned Beddoes, Llanbister trained Collingwood, Huntington; 2, Mancys Deuce (Maddy Davies); 3, Evenwood Itchyfeet (Lola Mills); 4, Blazing Eagle (Finn Bevan). Time: 2:16.37
Non Whip race: 1, Wye Doon (Steve Williams) owned & trained Williams Pencader; 2, Begwyns Trust; 3, Zulu Warrior. Time: 2:18.44
Grade B Final: 1, Hillbilly Jackson (Andrew Bevan) owned Rachel Bevan & trained Andrew Bevan, Builth Wells; 2, Stateside Icon; 3, Fold Megastar. Time: 2:13.62
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.