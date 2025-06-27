A VOLUNTEER who has dedicated more than two decades of his retirement to Cardigan Bay Watersports has received an RYA Cymru Wales Impact Award.
Stephen Wood, aged 83, has been involved since the centre was first launched in New Quay in 2003, providing support as both an instructor and administrator, and he has only just stepped back from his role as the outgoing Centre Principal.
In nominating Stephen for an Impact Award, Centre Principal Crawford McLeary said his contribution had been “enormous, significant and impactful”, and had included generating more than £350,000 of grant income in recent years.
Cardigan Bay Watersports is a registered charity which is dedicated to promoting outdoor activities for all, including encouraging more diverse groups, with a mission to raise the profile of sailing and watersports in West Wales.
Stephen first got into watersports taking his own children on activity holidays, and after moving to Aberystwyth at the age of 50 bought his first boat, a sailing dinghy, and with his wife Sheila became a member of New Quay Yacht Club.
Ten years later, the setting up of Cardigan Bay Watersports as a community project coincided with his retirement.
Looking to keep busy, the couple volunteered to help with the start-up and as Stephen recalls: “We spent many happy hours getting the place going and helping people to enjoy getting on the water.”
Stephen became an RYA Dinghy, Keelboat and Powerboat Instructor, and early on was appointed Centre Principal, supporting both the hands-on running of training courses and activity sessions, and helping to find new funding – all as a volunteer.
“I’ve always felt my role is to keep the place going and make it possible for Crawford and his team to do what they do best,” said Stephen. “I’m so proud of the team.”
Although the centre only operates from Easter to Autumn, its impact on the local economy and community is considerable, bringing visitors and spending to the area, providing employment and creating opportunities for young people.
With a diverse career before retiring that included teaching and then business, Stephen’s transferable skills included the art of working with young people and writing bids for grants.
He said: “It’s been rewarding coming back and working with youngsters and seeing them develop and encouraging them go forwards.
“Originally, we were mainly doing recreational sessions for visitors, but after becoming an RYA Recognised Training Centre, we could be a bit more focused on creating opportunities for youngsters and giving them life skills and qualifications to enjoy and work in watersports, or go on to success in other walks of life.”
Cardigan Bay Watersports was among the first Welsh organisations to join the RYA On Board programme, which promotes accessible sailing and windsurfing to children and young people aged 8 to 18, with many also gaining instructor certificates.
Some stayed with Cardigan Bay Watersports, while others have used their qualifications to earn money during university vacations, or as an entry point into further education or employment opportunities such as teaching, Warsash Maritime School and the RNLI.
Having now stepped back from instructing, and enjoying a second retirement, Stephen still likes to get on the water and continues to take a keen interest in the Centre, which after more than 20 years remains close to his heart.
Among his proudest memories are the activities that have been provided over the years for schools, and also for a Pupil Referral Unit and Drug Testing and Rehabilitation Group.
He recalls: “One young girl wrote saying how she’d really enjoyed it and how she felt the satisfaction of actually being successful at something, she’d really benefited in terms of personal development and self-esteem from sailing.
“You don’t know how many people you’ve made a difference to really. It is rewarding to have seen the positive influence that the centre has had over the years and its continuing impact.”
The Impact Awards are run by boating’s governing body in Wales to recognise those who go above and beyond to support activities afloat, in line with its strategy - Together on our Waters – to create a connected, inspired and inclusive Welsh sailing community.
RYA Cymru Wales Club Development Officer, Hester Walker, said: “Stephen has been instrumental in the development of Cardigan Bay Watersports and, now in his later years, has only just stepped back from direct delivery.
“His ability to secure grants alone deserves recognition but his contributions have been much wider than simply paperwork, and the work of the centre speaks directly to our values.”
