Geraint Thomas and Tesni Evans to lead Wales out at Games opening ceremony
Team Wales have announced the two athletes who will carry the Welsh flag at the opening ceremony tonight.
Geraint Thomas (Cycling) and Tesni Evans (Squash) will lead Team Wales out on the world stage ahead of 11 days of competition
Geraint Thomas, Tour de France, Olympic and Commonwealth champion defends his 2014 Commonwealth Games Gold title.
Tesni Evans won Wales’ first ever female squash medal during the 2018 Commonwealth Games. She also competed at the 2014 Glasgow Games.
This is the first time that two flag bearers will represent each nation.
Birmingham 2022’s motto is ‘A Games for everyone’, with an event programme to reach more audiences with more medals on offer for women than any other Games.
Thomas said: “Winning the road race in Glasgow 2014 is up there with the best days of my career. It’s gonna be very special competing in the Welsh jersey again.”
Tesni Evans added: “I can’t believe I’m the flag bearer for Team Wales at the Commonwealth Games. I feel very honoured and privileged, and to walk alongside Geraint and lead the whole team will be something I’ll cherish.”
Nicki Phillips, Team Wales Chef de Mission said: “I’d like to congratulate Geraint and Tesni. They are highly successful athletes in their respective sports and superb ambassadors for Wales.
“Carrying the flag in front of the team is an honour given to acknowledge both performance and attitude and both these athletes have our respect and thanks.
“The opening ceremony is always an exciting event, truly cementing the start of the Games.”
The opening ceremony will be broadcast live from Birmingham on BBC One from 7pm, on Thursday July 28.
