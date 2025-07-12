SIX members of Aberystwyth Athletic Club headed south to the sunny seaside town Porthcawl for the town’s biggest ever 10k event on Sunday, 6 July.
The route took runners on the roads along side the beaches in the area before heading onto the town centre for a sprint finish along the promenade.
In a field of just over 4,800 runner it was an impressive performance by the blue army with two runners finishing in the top 100.
Ed Land was first home for Aberystwyth finishing in 60th position in a time of 37:16, followed by Paul Williams (in position 96) in a time of 38:53.
Next home was Paul Jones in 39:34, the first female home and in position 428 was Gail Evans in 44:46 followed by Moss Inns in 59:05 and completing the club representation was Julie Williams in 62:39.
For Moss this was his second run of the weekend having also taken part in Porthcawl Parkrun the previous day: “It was a much drier and warmer run compared to the parkrun the day before and it was great to have the family there to cheer me on.”
