AN Aberystwyth Town FC Women stalwart who founded the club has announced his retirement.
Ray Hughes, who “created a home for hundreds of girls and women to play football in mid Wales”, is a legend at the club and steps down after two decades at the helm.
The Seasiders, who play their first pre-season friendly against Notts County Women at Park Avenue on Saturday, 19 July (7pm ko), posted: “We say thank you and show our appreciation for the person who started it all here at Aberystwyth Town Women. Diolch Ray!
“Ray didn’t just coach a team — he built one.
“Over 20 years ago, he founded the women’s side and, with dedication, care, and relentless effort, created a home for hundreds of girls and women to play football in Mid Wales. A place to grow, compete, and belong.
“He’s been there through every high and low — from title wins to relegation battles — always showing up with a smile, a steady presence, and endless belief in us, even when we didn’t believe in ourselves.
“Calm and dependable, Ray could always be counted on to lead with heart.
“His roles have been endless: coach, minibus driver, kit man, cone picker-upper, therapist, but most importantly, friend.
“He’s given us experiences we’ll never forget — competing at the highest level, and creating memories and friendships that will last a lifetime.
“Ray, thank you. For every ball kicked, every session and game, every word of encouragement, every laugh, every year, and every single bit of love and belief.
“The club won’t be the same without you — but everything it is, is because of you.
“You’re leaving behind more than a legacy — you’re leaving behind a family, and for that we are eternally grateful.
“Enjoy retirement — and we’ll see you on the dance floor!”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.