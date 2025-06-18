FORMER Walker Cup player Neil Roderick was inspired by his brother to retain the Welsh Men’s Seniors title, overcoming difficult conditions at Aberdovey Golf Club.
The 59-year-old defending champion had considered not playing to the highest level this season, but was encouraged to carry on after his brother Mark had received a cancer diagnosis.
“My brother Mark has got stage four cancer and he said to me to go out and play because it bucks him up if I do well,” revealed Roderick, from Clyne.
“It means something to him and so I carried on playing and putting the work in. I was thinking to coming to an end, I have played quite a good standard now for 45 years so I am thinking of slowing down a bit now.
“The preparation you have got to do to play to this standard is quite a lot, you have to go out there still and put the work in.
“I have done it for 45 years now and maybe it is time to enjoy the rest of my life.
Seeing my brother in the state he is now at the age of 63 makes you think, but I am enjoying my golf and will always play.
“I have set a standard for myself, gone out and worked hard on my game, but if you do not put the effort in it is hard to maintain that level.”
Roderick won the Welsh Men’s Seniors title for the first time last year, 40 years after winning the Welsh Stroke Play.
He also played in the 1989 Walker Cup alongside Stephen Dodd and against Phil Mickelson and Jay Sigel.
A second round 68 put him in a strong position in this year’s event, but being the only player to play under par in windy and wet conditions in the final round was the key to a seven shot victory.Alan Jones of South Pembs was in second, with Nigel Chesters, Hawkstone Park, third.
“They were horrific conditions but I had a two on the second which is a par four,” said Roderick.
“I drove the green to eight foot and holed the putt.
“I just played it quite solid really, kept the ball in play, and had a good caddy who kept my grips dry.
“It is always great to defend a championship, and I did play well for three days. It was quite satisfying because I have put a bit of work in on my game as well, so it was good to come through.”
Wales Golf Competitions Manager Dan Fullager added: “It was an outstanding performance for Neil to defend his title in those conditions.
“A final round under par was very impressive indeed.
“Full credit to the staff and volunteers at Aberdovey that we were able to finish the event and the course was playable and fair despite the conditions.
“We look forward to hosting the Welsh Men’s Open Seniors Championship at Bull Bay in Anglesey later in the month where Neil is also the defending champion.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.