Talybont 2nds 232/9 (40overs) lost to Lampeter 238/7 (34overs) by 3 wickets
Fine & Country West Wales Cricket Conference
TALYBONT won the toss and elected to bat first. Vinod Matthew (19) and Ben Harper (20) got off to a solid start before three wickets from Elgan Evans checked their progress. The innings was dominated by an 18 over partnership yielding 98 runs, between Huw Chambers (26) and Joel Abraham (71), writes Ariif Saad.
Phil Abraham added a rapid 48 before being run out off the final ball. Gethin Thomas took two wickets on his debut and Doug Whittaker picked up three late on.
A much changed Lampeter Lost wickets regularly as Arif Saad, Simon Mitchell, Ceri Thomas and Iestyn Evans all fell cheaply- Jacob Matthew, Nimal Nixon and Arun Tavikumar in the wickets.
Jamie Davies joined Elgan at 53/4 but soon lost the set batter as Nimal picked up a second, bowling Elgan for 35.
Osian Jones helped Jamie take Lampeter past 100 and keep up the scoring rate but when he was bowled by Arun for 13, Lampeter were 108/6 and in danger of capitulating.
Wesley Roban, joined Jamie and settled in as Jamie attacked. Davies raced on to 45 before becoming Arun’s third victim leaving Lampeter 143/7 in the 23rd over.
Bedwyr Davies, down the order due to injury, was the perfect number nine in this situation.
Together with Wes the pair calmly accumulated, reeling in the target.
A particularly fruitful over, taking 20 off opposition captain Vinod Matthew, brought the run rate under 3 and the pair then opened up with some big sixes and crunching fours to ease Lampeter to victory.
Bedwyr finished 44* but man of the match on debut was Wesley Roban with 51* to go with seven solid overs of off spin.
Lampeter go top of the league with four wins from their first six games but with teams below - particularly Aberaeron with 4 wins from 4, and other teams with matches in hand- it will be a competitive second half of the championship.
