Jean wins Beryl Roberts Memorial Medal competition

THE Beryl Roberts Memorial Medal Competition at Borth and Ynyslas Golf Club was won by Jean Harrison who did well to score a nett 72 in adverse weather conditions, closely followed by Anne Morris with a nett 73 and Debbie Jones with a nett 77.

The June Stableford 1 was won by Kay Thomas with a excellent score of 42 points with Anne Morris second with 43 points beating Doreen Jones on the back nine

Borth and Ynyslas Golf Club Ladies League Team played their away match at Llanymynech Golf Course recently in an overall halved match – great result playing ‘away’. The team – Angharad Basnett, Jane Raw-Rees, Karen Evans, Catrin Pugh Jones, Kay Thomas and Jean Harrison had a great day playing on a golf course with one foot in Wales and the other, in England, a parkland course with stunning panoramic views over five counties.

In the men’s section, the Borth Challenge Cup was won by H Jones and R Galliford with 43 points on the back nine from K Lewis and M Evans with D Saunders and G Saunders third with 41 points.

The Seniors Annual Trophy was won by David Leppard with 42 points with Roy Jones second on 41 points and third was John Blackburn with 40 points.