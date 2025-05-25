BORTH & Ynyslas hosted twin club Woodenbridge Golf Club from County Wicklow over the weekend.
Twenty one Woodenbridge men made the trip this year with a game at Royal St David, Harlech on their way down to Borth.
Friday’s friendly competition was held in great spirit and a warm up for the match the following day.
Saturday’s match for the Celtic Cup was played in a 4-ball better ball match play format with 11 matches.
Winners on the day were Borth by 6 1/2 - 4 1/2. This is the first time Borth has won since 2007.
The evening was rounded off with an excellent meal and socialising with plenty of craic!