THE 36-hole scratch Seniors’ Slate Open was played at Aberdovey Golf Club on Thursday and Friday.
The results were as follows:
Overall: 1, Martin France (Lymm Golf Club) 66pts; 2, Allan Harrison (Southport & Ainsdale Golf Club) 65pts; 3, Rob Godley (Hillside Golf Club) 64pts
Category A: 1, David Tanner (Pleasington Golf Club) 62pts; 2, Barry Ruddick (Shrewsbury Golf Club) 59pts
Category B: 1, Martyn Grimley (Ringway Golf Club) 60pts; 2, Lindsay Parry (Aberdovey) 59pts
Category C: 1, Stephen Hughes (Stockport Golf Club) 63pts; 2, Nigel Chesters (Hawkstone Park Golf Club) 63pts
Overall Nett Winner: Gary Broadbent (Aberdovey) 70pts