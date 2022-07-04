Ground-breaking rally returns to the streets of Aberystwyth

The countdown has begun towards this year’s Get Connected Rali Ceredigion. Scheduled to take place on Saturday and Sunday, 3-4 September.

The event returns to Aberystwyth for a weekend of memorable motorsport against the spectacular backdrop of the Cambrian Mountains.

After making its highly successful debut in 2019, the much-acclaimed Get Connected Rali Ceredigion returns bigger and better in 2022, with organisers excited to announce a range of innovations that see this ground-breaking rally continue to set new standards for an event of its size and status.

New for 2022:

The rally becomes a round of two national and two international championships: the Motorsport UK British Rally Championship, Protyre Motorsport UK Asphalt Rally Championship, FIA European Rally Trophy and the TER (Tour European Rally).

Consequently, it will attract the best competitors in the UK together with top-level overseas teams

Now taking place over two days, the event features a longer rally route comprising 86 competitive miles and 85 road miles, with four stages on Saturday evening, plus a further eight on Sunday

A brand-new spectator-focussed stage on the streets in Aberystwyth will run twice on Saturday.

Starting near the harbour, competitors will run into the edge of the town before heading towards the sea front for the finish

The event will feature a showcase scrutineering, start, finish and service area, together with a food festival comprising locally sourced produce – all based in Aberystwyth

Fans will benefit from a series of strategically placed viewing zones incorporating commentary, catering and toilet facilities. Coupled with an innovative park-and-ride scheme, the rally offers an enhanced spectator experience

Increased engagement with the community and local businesses together with an extended PR and media reach will serve to raise the international profile of the event and increase economic impact within the region

Sustainability is the key focus of the rally, with this year’s theme ‘promoting sustainable motoring’ seeing organisers introduce initiatives that will significantly reduce the event’s impact on the environment and provide a platform to deliver a longer-term legacy

Organisers have confirmed that entries will open on Friday, 18 July, with online registration accessible via the event’s updated website. Previously selling out within 48 hours and with interest in the event greater than ever, competitors are advised to submit their entry as soon as possible.

“We are excited to be announcing details and counting down our 2022 event, especially after a two-year gap,” said chairman of the organising committee, Phil Pugh.

“Following its success in 2019 and the reaction we received from the community, competitors, spectators, sponsors and marshals, we are pleased to announce a higher-profile and extended event, whilst maintaining a very compact route. We are looking forward to welcoming the best competitors from across the UK alongside a number of overseas teams from the Tour European Rally and FIA European Rally Trophy.

“A focus on sustainability will run throughout all aspects of the event, from a range of innovative initiatives that significantly reduce the environmental impact to working with local partners, using the event as a platform to promote sustainable motoring whilst showcasing options to help decarbonise transport.”

Ceredigion county councillor Clive Davies, Cabinet Member for the Economy and Regeneration said: “We’re proud to be part of Rali Ceredigion this year. The organisers are fully committed in introducing new measures to reduce environmental impacts of the event and we would like to take this opportunity to raise awareness of the need to all work together to reduce the impact we have on the environment.

“This will be the first event in the UK to achieve a new environmental management accreditation issued by the FIA – the world motorsport’s governing body. Rali Ceredigion will be reducing the impact and emissions of spectator vehicles by providing park and ride and public transport opportunities, promoting car sharing and using repeat competitive stages to limit the need for spectator movement.”

In response, Phil Pugh added: ” I would like to take this opportunity to thank Ceredigion County Council and the whole of the organising team for their support and commitment.

“We are also extremely grateful to our sponsors, partners and the residents who have made it possible for us to create the second edition of the Get Connected Rali Ceredigion. We now look forward to the first weekend in September!”