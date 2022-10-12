Half-term Hallowe’en sport camps and soccer schools
By Dylan Halliday | Sports editor |
Saturday 15th October 2022 7:15 am
Children at some of the summer soccer schools (BMO Coaching )
Halloween sport camps and soccer schools will be held in Bow Street and Aberystwyth this half term.
Held by BMO Coaching, they will be offering two free spaces everyday for children eligible for free school meals as well as a NHS discount.
Anyone that books onto the 31 October or 1 Nov will receive a free BMO Beanie hat.
Over the summer they ran a Soccer School roadshow which had over 500 children take part across five weeks. They also held multi sport camps which attracted over 180 over the eight half days delivered.
BMO Coaching are a sports coaching organisation working alongside some key local partners including schools, Aberystwyth Town FC, Ceredigion Actif and Coleg Ceredigion.
