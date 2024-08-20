Saturday was an overcast afternoon, but provided ideal conditions for racing and the Cilmeri track was again the scene of some close finishes.
In the first Novice heat Lockitdownlou with owner Oliver Jones from Evenjobb just got the better of Lorna Bird with her dad’s Fold Showman (Perks, Presteigne) while Brywins Saturn (Rowlands, Nantmel) was third. In the second Novice heat another from the Perks stable claimed victory Fold Megastar giving driver Oliver Jones a back-to-back double, in second was Greenhill Lucky (Price, Builth Wells) with Sally M (Davies, Orleton) in third.
The first heat of the Grade B gave Perry Thomas from Pontypridd another win on the superstar Blue Guns N Roses while the reliable Carrie on Fred (Middleton, Llandrindod) was second and Juciy Wiggle (Weigel, Llanddewi Velfrey) third. In the second heat the Weigel family claimed a win with Stateside Icon, driven this week by Lee Price while the speedy Best in Flight (Gale, Gorslas) was second and Zulu Warrior (Tromans, Newcastle Emlyn) third.
In the Grade a the diminutive Llwyns Mercy (Collingwood, Huntington) and driven by Lee Price just held on the first place from the fast finishing veteran Lakeside Pan (Elder, NewQuay) while Ontop Shouda Cuda (Bevan, Llanddewi) was third.
In the first Baby Novice race the back marker Carrie on Doon driven by owner Fran Morgan from Knighton gained their ticket into the next division, in second was Manceys Deuce (Hawkes, Orleton) while the lightly raced Rhyds Skipper (Billington, Leicester) in third place. Fold Fearless made his debut in competitive racing in the second Baby Novice and with his partner Oliver Jones claimed victory for the Perks stable of Presteigne, in second was Dernol Jacky (Beddoes, Llanbister) while the improving Lakeside Lariat (Jones, Cribyn) was third.
Hillbilly Jackson (Bevan, Builth Wells) driven by trainer Steve Lloyd from Painscastle won the first Nursery race from Greathouse Arrow (Evans, Newport) with Buster Bradie (Eggerton, Norton Canon) in third. In the second Nursery the stylish Dernol Lucky Strike driven by Lynne Boxhall for Edward Wozencraft from Llangurig was first passed the post from Dai’s Silver Talk (Bevan, Builth Wells) while Millstream Art (Chan, Leicester) was third.
The Junior race was a two horse affair but still created plenty of interest with young Maddy Davies from Orleton on her family’s Manceys Deuce claiming victory from Jacob Bird from Evenjobb driving Dernol Jacky.
Six horses lined up for the saddle race, another wonderful spectacle of racing, but the experience of Jayne Bevan from Llanddewi on her own Ontop Shouda Cuda paid off with a win from first time under saddle, Seal of Approval ridden by Jimmy Munro from Bridgend while Lawless and Martha Duggan from Howey was third.
In the Novice Final the Perks stable were again in the ascendancy with Lorna Bird driving Fold Showman to claim victory from Lockidownlou (Jones, Evenjobb), while the other Fold horse Fold Megastar (Bird, Evenjobb) was third.
In the Non whip race the reliable Victoria Penlan driven by owner Perry Thomas, from Pontypridd won a comfortable victory from Ithon Queen (Reynolds, Orleton) with Juicy Wiggle (Weigel,Llanddewi Velfrey in third.
The final race of the day was the Grade B final where Perry Thomas claimed two wins on the bounce, this time on his impressive mare Blue Guns N Roses who romped home in front of Stateside Icon (Weigel, Llanddewi Velfrey) while Zulu Warrior (Tromans, Newcastle Emlyn) was third. So for the second week in a row Perry Thomas from Pontypridd had treble of wins, he really is on form.
Next week is the iconic Llandrindod meeting held on the Penybont track and for the first time it will be held on a Saturday, August 24th starting at 1.30pm.