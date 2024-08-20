In the first Baby Novice race the back marker Carrie on Doon driven by owner Fran Morgan from Knighton gained their ticket into the next division, in second was Manceys Deuce (Hawkes, Orleton) while the lightly raced Rhyds Skipper (Billington, Leicester) in third place. Fold Fearless made his debut in competitive racing in the second Baby Novice and with his partner Oliver Jones claimed victory for the Perks stable of Presteigne, in second was Dernol Jacky (Beddoes, Llanbister) while the improving Lakeside Lariat (Jones, Cribyn) was third.