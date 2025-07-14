THREE Dysynni Hockey Club U13 girls braved the heatwave this weekend at the UK Lions U13s National Trophy Tournament representing North Wales.
Polly Richards and Nel Pughe from Tywyn and Evie Hodges from Abergynolwyn, who were part of an 18-strong squad selected from all over the region, played five group games on Friday and Saturday and two play-off matches on Sunday.
The standard across both trophy groups was incredibly high with the girls narrowly missing out on wins in many of their games. They lost 3-2 in their first game against Mercian Marauders who went on to win the group.
On Saturday there were losses to Tensworth and West Panthers, 0-1 and 1-4 respectively, a goalless draw with Ulster Pumas and a fantastic 1-0 win against NW Storm.
Sunday morning North Wales secured a 1-1 draw in a thrilling last minute short corner which meant they faced shuffles.
The girls lost out 2-3 in the shuffles and faced South Wales in the play-off for 7th and 8th place.
It was another game where the North Wales team had the majority of possession but just couldn't convert to points and South Wales snatched a goal to come out on top 1-0.
Over the weekend Nel, Polly and Evie and all of their teammates consistently worked hard, worked together and kept competing for the ball and those elusive goals, to the very last minute of every game.
They have left Nottingham with many other life wins, grown as hockey players and in self confidence and made life-long friends and memories to boot.
Congratulations to Polly Richards from Dysynni who received the accolade of coaches' player and to head coach Lynda Bennett and her coaching team for another competitive weekend for North Wales in the UK Lions U13 Girls Trophy competition.
