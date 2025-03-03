Dysynni Hockey players and coaches travelled to Swansea during the half-term holidays for the Hoci Cymru County Championships. Eryri Girls U15s had an incredible tournament. Having topped their group unbeaten in the first stage of the competition, the girls faced Gwent in the semi-finals.
Both Eryri and the North-East won their respective semi-final matches (2-1 and 2-1 against Gwent and Cardiff respectively) so it was an all-North Wales final. With the half-time score 1-1 the match went to the final few minutes before the deciding goal was scored by young Dysynni player Polly Richards. Eryri were crowned Girls U15s competition champions!
Dysynni had four Tywyn boys playing in the Eryri Boys U15s, Harry Davies, Owen Angood, Harri Davies and Cian Haig. Both Harri and Cian played for the Boys U15 Eryri 1 team and battled their way to third place overall and returning home with medals. The Girls U17 competition was tightly fought and Eryri left with only one win, two draws and two losses putting them 5th on the table overall despite some very close scorelines. Well done to Alicia Bishop and Poppy Ryan and to all of the Dysynni boys for representing their county.
Izzy Furneaux and Tilly Papirnyk were both representing North Wales on February 17 playing for the region’s Girls U17 team. The girls travelled with their team mates to Preston where they played Preston and came home with a win 2-3. Special mention to Tilly Papirnyk for getting on the scoresheet being one of the team’s younger players.
Dysynni Hockey Club were busy Sunday 16 hosting a Juniors Tournament in Tywyn, welcoming visiting clubs Aberystwyth and Bala for both U12 and U14 games. It was a great team effort from club members with volunteers running the teas and cake stall all day and two umpires from Dysynni for each game ensuring visiting parents and coaches could concentrate on supporting their teams. Plenty of hockey was played from 9.30am to 2pm with two U12s teams from Dysynni and three U14s and very strong overall performances and placements for the host club.
Dysynni Ladies 1s continue their domination of the North Wales Women’s Hockey Div 1 League table with another run of unbeaten matches. Dysynni welcomed Bala ladies hockey teams on Sat 15th for both Division 1 and Development League games. Ladies 1s achieved a decisive win with a 6-1 scoreline at fulltime. The girls followed this up with another win the following weekend against Bangor City 2s also at home (3-1). Dysynni are currently top of the table with 30 points and goal different of 42 compared with a competitive Pwllheli team with 27 points and GD of 22.
Dysynni 2s are currently sitting third in the middle of the NW Development League table with two games left to play this season.
No rest for Dysynni U12s and U10s during half-term as a mini hockey camp was arranged in Tywyn for the younger age groups. Bala juniors returned for more friendlies and our U12s spent the last hour of the camp playing tough half-pitch games against the visitors. The day was subsidised by the club and there are plans to run the same format again at the next High School Inset Day, March 14.