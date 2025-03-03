Dysynni had four Tywyn boys playing in the Eryri Boys U15s, Harry Davies, Owen Angood, Harri Davies and Cian Haig. Both Harri and Cian played for the Boys U15 Eryri 1 team and battled their way to third place overall and returning home with medals. The Girls U17 competition was tightly fought and Eryri left with only one win, two draws and two losses putting them 5th on the table overall despite some very close scorelines. Well done to Alicia Bishop and Poppy Ryan and to all of the Dysynni boys for representing their county.