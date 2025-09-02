THE only evening meeting of the Wales and Border harness racing season was held on Friday, with perfect for very exciting racing.
The racing kicked off with the two open heats
In the first the newcomer Evenwood Itchyfeet driven by Lynne Boxhall for owner-trainer Gareth Mills from Llanddewi produced a good run to claim victory ahead of last week’s newcomer Lucifer (R Lloyd, Painscastle) while the experienced Fold Megastar (Perks, Presteigne) was third.
In the second heat Blue Guns N Roses owned by the Thomas family from Pontypridd and driven by Perry Thomas proved a class act to pass the winning post in front of the talented Fold Fearless (Perks, Presteigne) while the ever reliable Carrie on Fred (Middleton, Llandrindod) was third.
In the Novice race Slingshot on his first race in this division ran a superlative race to clinch victory for the Greenway family from Michaelchurch Eskley partnered by Lynne Boxhall ahead of Red Cash (Sargeant, Newbridge) while Mancey’s Deuce (Hawkes, Orleton) claimed third.
Steve Williams picked up a spare drive in the Baby Novice where he guided Dai’s Silver Talk (Bevan, Builth Wells) to victory, in second place was Fold Take Flight (Miles, Merthyr) while the other Bevan entry Blazing Eagle (owned by Michael Bevan, driven by Andrew Bevan) came third.
The three nursery horses put on a good display in their race with Glenfield Thomas winning for owner Gary Billington from Leicester, Matisse belonging to Austin Hughes from New Radnor was second and Its Not For Me (Parry, Talgarth) was third.
In the dash Mancey’s Deuce won convincingly piloted by Lee Price for Amanda Hawkes from Orleton, this propels him into open racing, in second was Victoria Penlan (Thomas, Pontypridd) while Brywins Saturn (Tompkins, Clyro) ran well in third.
The next race was the junior with the two experienced boys Finn Bevan on Dai’s Silver Talk and Jacob Bird on Fold Showtime, fighting for top honours, Finn claimed the victory while in third was first timer Lexey Millard riding grandad Daniel Millard’s Yewtree Sumbruva this pair looks one to keep an eye on in the future.
In the Non whip race Goodtime Hal driven by Lee Price for owner trainer Sam Lloyd from Gladestry looks to be making this his specialist event winning from Fold Take Flight picking up second again for delighted owner driver Myfanwy Miles from Merthyr while Money Talks and Keith Young from Newent was third.
In the mile and a half Lee Price was at the controls of Begwyns Trust (R Lloyd, Painscastle) and drove a clever race in the lead and despite the efforts of the other runners they maintained their position over the line, in second was Ontop Shouda Cuda (Bevan, Llanddewi) while Best in Flight (Gale, Gorslas) ran well in third.
The final race of the day was the Open final which proved very exciting, with Fold Megastar and Lorna Perks leading around the last corner but heat winner, Blue Guns N Roses swept up the home straight to claim victory for the Thomas family from Pontypridd driven by Perry Thomas, while the other heat winner Evenwood Itchyfeet (Mills, Llanddewi) had to be content with third.
So after an afternoon of good open racing we move on to September with a meeting at the tricky New Radnor track on Saturday September 6th starting at 1.30pm.
Results:
Open heat 1: 1, Evenwood Itchyfeet (Lynne Boxhall) owned & trained Mills, Llanddewi; 2, Lucifer; 3, Fold Megastar. Time: 2:15.09
Open heat 2: 1, Blue Guns N Roses (Perry Thomas) owned & trained Thomas, Pontypridd; 2, Fold Fearless; 3, Carrie on Fred. Time: 2:17.37
Novice: 1, Slingshot (Lynne Boxhall) owned Greenway, Michaelchurch Eskley trained Hardwick, Brecon; 2, Red Cash; 3, Manceys Deuce. Time: 2:18.40
Baby Novice: 1, Dai’s Silver Talk (Steve Williams) owned & trained Bevan, Builth Wells; 2, Fold Take Flight; 3, Blazing Eagle. Time: 2:21.66
Nursery: 1, Glenfield Thomas (Mathew Tromans) owned Billington, Leicester trained Hardwick, Brecon; 2, Matisse; 3, Its Not For Me. Time: 2:22.28
Dash: 1, Manceys Deuce (Lee Price) owned Hawkes Orleton, trained Davies, Orleton; 2, Victoria Penlan; 3, Brywins Saturn. Time: 1:42.82
Junior: 1, Dai’s Silver Talk (Finn Bevan) owned & trained Bevan, Builth Wells; 2, Fold Showman (Jacob Bird); 3, Yewtree Sumbruva (Lexey Millard). Time:2:19.09
Non Whip race: 1, Goodtime Hal (Lee Price) owned & trained Lloyd, Gladestry; 2, Fold Take Flight; 3, Money Talks. Time: 2:21.03
Mile & a Half: 1, Begwyns Trust (Lee Price) owned & trained R Lloyd, Painscastle; 2, Ontop Shouda Cuda; 3, Best in Flight. Time: 3:27.22
Open Final: 1, Blue Guns N Roses (Perry Thomas) owned & trained Thomas, Pontypridd; 2, Fold Megastar; 3, Evenwood Itchfeet. Time: 2:15.85
