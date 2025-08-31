Porthmadog 3 Llanrwst United 2
Ardal League North West
TO be frank, Porthmadog got out of jail on Friday evening as they edged a five goal-thriller against a fit, skillful and fleet-of-foot Llanrwst, writes TREFLYN JONES.
The win was brought about by a `never say die` attitude, some clinical finishing and a slice of good fortune here and there.
Most importantly, however, Port remain the only side in the division with a hundred percent record after five matches played.
Neither side set Y Traeth on fire during a cagey and tenacious opening 15 minutes but Port`s 20 yard strike by the hard-working Shaun Cavanagh sailed narrowly over the bar after a good lay-off from Sam Reynolds.
At this stage, Llanrwst were content to defend and hit Port on the counter.
However, it was Port who drew first blood shortly after the 20-minute mark when a pin-point cross by Shaun Cavanagh was met by a glorious effort from debutant striker Dan Atkins (on loan from Colwyn Bay) as his header from twelve yards sailed over Cian Williams` despairing dive into the corner of the net. Great goal!
Llanrwst gradually settled into the game after this setback and thereafter were a constant thorn in Port`s rearguard as they attacked with pace and enthusiasm and came close to an equalizer when a good-looking volley from Conor Davies was safely gathered under his crossbar by Josh Cooke.
Some six minutes before the interval, the eagle-eyed referee Paul David Scholes pointed to the spot when he noticed an infringement in the Port box during an intense moment of pin-ball.
Up stepped former Traeth favourite Callum Parry to dispatch his firm shot past Josh Cooke`s left hand into the corner of the goal to make it 1-1 and game on.
The Rwsters’ tails were well and truly up now and Cooke had to smother a point-blank header on his line before the visitors took the lead with a very well-taken goal.
A powerful first-time volley again from Conor Davies slammed against the crossbar and the rebound was expertly dispatched into the net by Math Thomas to send the away supporters into raptures.
Llanrwst were the better side at this juncture and the half-time whistle came much to the relief of Port`s over-worked defence.
Port opened the second period promisingly as a good 20 yard effort from Jonny Bravo went narrowly wide after a slick exchange of passes with Cavanagh.
The game then turned into a frantic and tigerish mid-field battle and Port supporters had their hearts in their mouths on the hour mark when Callum Parry burst clean through only to send his firm drive over Cooke`s bar.
A minute later, Cooke was forced to parry the ball against that bar to thwart an audacious chip by Conor Davies.
All the while, Port had their moments too with some swift breaks and with 67 minutes on the clock a Shaun Cavanagh corner kick was met by the experienced head of Gruff John whose effort looped over the keeper into the net for a shock equalizer………2-2.
For the final fifteen minutes, both sets of supporters had to endure some nerve-shredding moments but Port`s very own Zac Pike sent the home fans at the Town End into a state of delirium when a fine cross on the run by Caio Evans found Zac`s head as he made no mistake from six yards and Port had clinched a titanic struggle with three fine headers.
Llanrwst were far from done, however, and Port were indebted to keeper Josh Cooke for keeping out another piledriver from Conor Davies as he saved with his legs. What a game!
Port can put their feet up on the next matchday as this will be a blank Saturday for them (September 6th).
Therefore, Port will next be in action at Llay Welfare on September 13th (ko 2.30pm).
This will be a tough league encounter on a very challenging playing surface.
Prior to tonight`s match, a minute`s silence was impeccably observed in memory of Delyth Owen, wife of our treasurer, Gerallt Owen, whose untimely death occurred just over a week ago. Mi fydd colled fawr ar dy ôl, Delyth annwyl.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.