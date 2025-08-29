THE stage is set for the biggest event of the year, as the JDS Machinery Rali Ceredigion (5–7 September), hosts not only the penultimate round of the Probite British Rally Championship, but also a potentially pivotal weekend in the hunt for the title.
The Aberystwyth-based closed road event features in the BRC roster for a fourth successive year and sees the return of the FIA European Rally Championship (ERC), bringing some of Europe’s elite to Wales in a scintillating duel for overall top spot and scores for their respective championship titles.
Points here for BRC crews are multiplied by 1.5, reflecting the significance of the weekend and should the stars align for current series leaders and Michelin-backed contenders William Creighton and Liam Regan, they could leave the seafront on Sunday night as British Champions.
But first they must conquer a three-day duel across a largely revised route from last year, which adds to the challenge of the daunting Welsh moorland roads; breathtaking backdrops and 114 miles of flat-out special stages are in store.
With all BRC1 crews electing to register for the ERC, new opportunities arise for the contenders as they get to experience a Free-Practice session and Qualifying session on Friday morning, which will determine their road order positions for the weekend's action.
The Junior BRC contenders will also join the International event, with the National Rally Title and Open Rally Title crews contesting the National event, which follows directly after, putting them in the heart of a world-class event.
It’s William Creighton and Liam Regan who sit at the summit of the standings with two wins so far this season.
They hold a ten-point advantage over Castrol MEM teammate Meirion Evans, of Lampeter, with Callum Black, Romet Jurgenson, Garry Pearson and Max McRae all still in with a mathematical chance at the title.
Adapting to his new-for-2025 Toyota GR Yaris Rally2 in fine style this year, Creighton has proven himself on both surfaces and could seal the title early.
Realistically though, only a win would do, coupled with other rivals faltering, and everything would have to go the way of the Irishman to elevate his already glimmering résumé from Junior BRC and Junior WRC success, to outright BRC glory.
Evans is the nearest challenger and, with the Pirelli-supported Yaris ace on home soil, would be a strong tip for the top step of the podium.
Co-driver Dale Furniss is a former winner of the event too, so expect a hard fight from the Welsh pairing.
Black is the leading Fiesta Rally2 driver and has enjoyed a super-consistent run this year with Jack Morton alongside. They sit within reach and will be ready to pounce if Creighton falters.
Romet Jürgenson and Siim Oja have endured a mixed BRC season, with stellar pace interlocked with devastating misfortune. The FIA Rally Star and Junior WRC winner has clocked one win in his M-Sport Fiesta Rally2, but that was on gravel and he will need to string it all together to challenge the Toyotas in Wales.
Friday morning begins with free practice and qualifying, setting the order for the weekend, ahead of the dramatic Aberystwyth Street Stage that evening.
Saturday sees seven flat-out stages, while Sunday wraps things up with four more tests before the ceremonial finish in Aberystwyth’s seafront, complete with champagne celebrations.
