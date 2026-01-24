ENTRIES for the Talybont Reservoir endurance ride, taking place on 28 February, sold out in less than an hour after opening, with a waiting list already in operation – a clear sign of the growing popularity of endurance riding in Wales and beyond.
Organised under the banner of Endurance GB, the sport’s national governing body, the Talybont ride attracts riders from across the region who are keen to enjoy a unique day out with their horses in one of the most spectacular parts of the Brecon Beacons.
So what is endurance riding?
Endurance is long-distance riding over marked routes, focusing on partnership, fitness and horse welfare.
Distances start from as little as 16–20km – ideal for riders who enjoy hacking and want a new challenge – and progress all the way up to international championship level.
Horses are checked by vets before and after the ride to ensure their wellbeing always comes first, and the atmosphere is famously friendly and welcoming.
The Talybont Reservoir ride offers a memorable introduction to the sport. Riders enjoy beautiful views of Talybont Reservoir and Pen y Fan, with long, steady climbs on forestry tracks that make it a great “fittening” ride.
The route includes a short road section (around 5%), one ford, and a handful of gates – most open or manned by friendly volunteers – plus a steep bridge which will be stewarded for safety.
Entries are restricted due to limited hardstanding parking and shared vehicle access, with additional facilities, toilets, water and catering available in the village.
Talybont Reservoir itself, the largest stillwater reservoir in the central Bannau Brycheiniog, is renowned for its dramatic scenery, walking and cycling routes, birdlife and outdoor activities – making it a stunning backdrop for an endurance ride.
The event is organised by Fiona Griffiths, a well-known figure in the sport who also represented Team GBR at the 2023 European Endurance Championships in the Netherlands.
Fiona said: “I’m absolutely thrilled by the response to the Talybont ride this year – it just shows how much people value riding in places like this.
“Endurance is such an accessible sport; if you enjoy hacking and looking after your horse’s fitness, you’re already most of the way there.
“he scenery here is hard to beat, and the community spirit at endurance rides is something really special.”
For those who missed out on a place, there are still plenty of opportunities to get involved.
Endurance GB runs a full calendar of rides across the UK from March through to October, with events suitable for newcomers, pleasure riders and more competitive combinations alike.
