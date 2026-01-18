TALYBONT closed the gap on Cambrian Tyres Aberystwyth League leaders Penparcau to three points with an impressive 3–1 victory over Padarn United on Saturday.
They had to do it the hard way, mounting a superb second‑half comeback after falling behind to a contentious first‑half penalty converted by Sergei Shotstak.
With a bumper crowd gathered to witness their first match at Cae’r Odyn Galch in nine years, Talybont were determined to deliver a performance worthy of the occasion.
A firm half‑time team talk from managers Chris Foster and Shane Gornall sparked a dramatic turnaround. Clint Middleton levelled on the hour, before Aled Parry‑Evans struck to put the hosts ahead. Ciaran Evans then wrapped up a memorable homecoming win for the Amber and Blacks.
Talybont were forced to leave Cae’r Odyn in 2017 after the previous landlord ended the lease to return the land to farming. Their return became possible when the Williams Cynnull Mawr family purchased the ground in 2024 and generously granted the club a long‑term lease, securing its future.
Elsewhere, a hat‑trick from Ernie Andrews earned Aberystwyth Town – Ceidwaid Aberystwyth their second win of the season as they defeated Llanilar Reserves 3–0.
Saturday’s fixtures: Padarn United v Tywyn Bryncrug Reserves; Llanilar Reserves v Talybont; Penparcau v Corris United; Llanon v Ceidwaid Aberystwyth.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.