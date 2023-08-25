A state-of-the-art hybrid rally car will be take to the streets of Aberystwyth at next month's Rali Ceredigion, in a bid to highlight the event's commitment to sustainable motorsport.
An M-Sport Ford Puma Hybrid Rally1 will perform demonstration runs through the Aberystwyth street stage on Saturday evening, 2 September before stages 7 and 8 of the JDS Machinery Rali Ceredigion.
Fans attending the street stages are in for a rare treat and will witness history in the making, when the M-Sport Puma Rally1 is driven through the course that runs from the end of the promenade, through the town and onto the seafront road.
The demonstration is set to mark the first time one of the current generation of hybrid WRC cars, which are powered by 100 per cent fossil-free race fuel, is seen in action on an asphalt rally stage in the UK.
Driven by former WRC driver Matthew Wilson, the demonstration runs will kick-start Saturday evening’s action ahead of the 112-strong field, with competing cars scheduled to tackle stages 7 and 8 from 5.30pm.
The M-Sport Puma Rally1 will also be on static display at Friday evening’s Rali Show, which is free to enter, and ceremonial start that takes place on the town promenade from 6pm.
M-Sport boss Malcom Wilson will attend the event, having commented that he is pleased to support what has become the UK’s premier rally.
Malcolm Wilson OBE, M-Sport managing director, said: “I am very excited to be visiting Rali Ceredigion and to see our Puma Hybrid Rally1 take to the streets of Aberystwyth, it should be an impressive sight.
"The feedback about Rali Ceredigion has been universally positive and it’s fantastic to see an event that is still in its infancy attracting great interest from fans, drivers, and partners. I’m keen to see first-hand how the event is organised and learn more as a sport as to why this rally is running so well.
“I make no secret that it really does frustrate me we don’t have a UK-based WRC event and our fans have had little chance to witness the incredible Hybrid Rally1 cars. The technology these cars possess and the things they are capable of can only be appreciated by seeing them running in anger, in person.
“I’ve always been able to pride M-Sport on supporting young and upcoming talent and while this event isn’t a driver, it’s something I want M-Sport to support early on. I think this event really has the potential be a major fixture on the international rallying calendar, whether that’s in ERC or WRC. If you’re a rally fan and have missed the sound, smell and magic of a world-class rally car on UK stages, then you cannot afford to miss this opportunity.”
Andy Gilmore, Rali Ceredigion clerk of the course, said: “It’s fantastic that M-Sport is supporting Rali Ceredigion and the Puma Rally1 will most certainly provide an exclusive spectacle for fans at the event. Sustainable motorsport solutions are vital as we move forward and the hybrid car will showcase how exciting these new generation machines really are.”