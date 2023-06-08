HARD-WORKING cyclist Ieuan Andy Davies has completed a sensational treble by winning his third consecutive Welsh Cycling National Crit Championship Jersey.
With no Aber Cycle Fest in 2023, Welsh Cycling hosted its 2023 National Closed Circuit (Crit) Championship in Marsh Tracks in Rhyl on Saturday.
Ieuan Andy, dubbed ‘Hard Work’ was defending the Champions Jersey he’d won initially in Rhyl in 2021 and successfully defended in Aberystwyth Cycle Fest last year.
Going for the treble, Davies attacked during the 35th minute of the tough one hour race.
With a big effort he timed perfectly and managed to gap himself from the field.
He spent the remainder of the race in time trial mode and kept his laps clean and consistent as he managed to put one minute 45 seconds on the chasing riders to win his third consecutive Welsh Cycling National Crit Championship Jersey.
Davies, who dedicated his success to Aberystwyth Cycle Festival co-founder Jeff Saycell who passed away in January, said: “It was a special day, an incredible feeling of euphoria and one I will never forget.
“I’d like to thank my main sponsor Maeth 24/7 Nutrition as well as Caffi Gruff, ARE Refrigeration & Electrical and Cambrian Tyres for their continued support.
“I feel blessed and lucky to be crowned Welsh Champ once more.
“This one was for you Jiffy (Jeff Saycell).”