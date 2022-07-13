Ieuan Andy Davies does the double double!

Ieuan Andy Davies (TR Caffi Gruff Race Team), has retained his Welsh Cycling National Champs Jerseys from 2021.

This year’s Welsh Cycling Closed Circuit Championship races were held as part of the Aberystwyth Cycle Fest where Davies successfully retained his Championship Jersey in a fast tactical race that was decided in a sprint for the line.

Ieuan, dubbed ‘Work Hard’ was delighted to race in his home town this year following last year’s win in ‘Marsh Tracks’ – Rhyl.

Davies managed the ‘double double’ when he then went to Newcastle Emlyn and won the 2022 Welsh Cycling Road Race Championships, another fast and tactical race that came down to a sprint finish at NCE town centre.

He said: “Winning the double last year was the realisation of a 14-year dream and goal. This year’s double was incredible and winning on home ground in front of fantastic support from the crowds was even more incredible.

“Thank you to all who supported me (and all competing riders) in Aberystwyth and Newcastle Emlyn. Onwards now to the British Championships at the end of July and beginning of September.”