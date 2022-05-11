Interesting sea conditions as Welsh Sea Rowing Regatta returns
May Bank Holiday Sunday saw the first Welsh Sea Rowing Regatta in over two years due to a Covid-19 enforced break.
Sion Cwilt Rowing Club based in New Quay, who are grateful for funding received by Versus Arthritis and Sports Wales, were delighted to host this event. Rowing Clubs from Beaumaris on Anglesey, to Clevedon in Somerset attended.
The weather was kind, the forecasted rain was just a drizzle in the morning and cleared as the day went on.
Sea conditions were interesting adding an extra challenge to the 3.5-mile course.
Juniors and novices raced over two miles.
Results:
Women’s 1st Open (any age) – Newport Pembrokeshire; 1st Veterans (all rowers must be over 40yrs) – Sion Cwilt, New Quay; 1st Senior Veterans (all rowers must be over 50yrs) – Pembrokeshire Yacht Club
Men’s 1st Open – Pembrokeshire Yacht Club; 1st Veterans – Beaumaris; 1st Senior Veterans – Beaumaris
Juniors 1st U16 Open – Aberporth; 1st U18 Open – Neyland; 1st U16 Boys – Sion Cwilt
Novice 1st Pembrokeshire Yacht Club
Mixed (maximum 2 male rowers) 1st Open – Pembrokeshire Yacht Club; 1st Veterans – Beaumaris; 1st Senior Veterans - Mumbles
The event also had some Coastal Scullers attend, as they prepare for the World Coastal Championships to be held in Saundersfoot in October this year.
Sion Cwilt RC are hugely grateful to New Quay Yacht Club, Cardigan Bay Water Sports Centre, Working4NewQuay Group, and all club members and supporters for the smooth running of the event.
They also thanked The Sea Horse Inn for the Trophy Sponsorship and Dan Potter for presenting the Trophies.
