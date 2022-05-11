Interesting sea conditions as Welsh Sea Rowing Regatta returns

By Cambrian News reporter  
Wednesday 11th May 2022 6:40 am
@CambrianNews
[email protected]
Share
Welsh Sea Rowing Regatta 2022
The Sion Cwilt Women’s Veterans won their category (www.instagram.com/cjtaylorphotos )

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

May Bank Holiday Sunday saw the first Welsh Sea Rowing Regatta in over two years due to a Covid-19 enforced break.

Sion Cwilt Rowing Club based in New Quay, who are grateful for funding received by Versus Arthritis and Sports Wales, were delighted to host this event. Rowing Clubs from Beaumaris on Anglesey, to Clevedon in Somerset attended.

The weather was kind, the forecasted rain was just a drizzle in the morning and cleared as the day went on.

Welsh Sea Rowing Regatta 2022
The Sion Cwilt Under-16s team (www.instagram.com/cjtaylorphotos ) (www.instagram.com/cjtaylorphotos)

Sea conditions were interesting adding an extra challenge to the 3.5-mile course.

Juniors and novices raced over two miles.

Sea Rowing Regatta 2022
The Sion Cwilt men’s crew (www.instagram.com/cjtaylorphotos ) (www.instagram.com/cjtaylorphotos)

Results:

Women’s 1st Open (any age) – Newport Pembrokeshire; 1st Veterans (all rowers must be over 40yrs) – Sion Cwilt, New Quay; 1st Senior Veterans (all rowers must be over 50yrs) – Pembrokeshire Yacht Club

Men’s 1st Open – Pembrokeshire Yacht Club; 1st Veterans – Beaumaris; 1st Senior Veterans – Beaumaris

Juniors 1st U16 Open – Aberporth; 1st U18 Open – Neyland; 1st U16 Boys – Sion Cwilt

Sea Rowing Regatta 2022
The Sion Cwilt Women’s Veterans in action (www.instagram.com/cjtaylorphotos ) (www.instagram.com/cjtaylorphotos)

Novice 1st Pembrokeshire Yacht Club

Mixed (maximum 2 male rowers) 1st Open – Pembrokeshire Yacht Club; 1st Veterans – Beaumaris; 1st Senior Veterans - Mumbles

The event also had some Coastal Scullers attend, as they prepare for the World Coastal Championships to be held in Saundersfoot in October this year.

Sion Cwilt RC are hugely grateful to New Quay Yacht Club, Cardigan Bay Water Sports Centre, Working4NewQuay Group, and all club members and supporters for the smooth running of the event.

They also thanked The Sea Horse Inn for the Trophy Sponsorship and Dan Potter for presenting the Trophies.

As we continue to protect and grow quality local journalism, Cambrian News is considering experimenting in the future with some form of paid-for content on our website.

If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register  here.

More About:

New Quay
Share

Comments

To leave a comment you need to create an account. |

All comments 0