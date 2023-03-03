Two Ceredigion cyclists are taking part in the prestigious Paris Nice race which starts on Sunday.
Capel Dewi’s Stevie Williams is in Israel-Premier Tech’s startlist whilst Ffosyffin’s Josh Tarling is representing Ineos Grenadiers.
Tarling, 19, graduated from the junior ranks to the Grenadiers in 2023, having signed a three-year deal.
The former Ysgol Gyfun Aberaeron pupil won the men’s junior time trial at the Road World Championships in Wollongong, New South Wales, Australia in September, having won silver the previous year.
Riding for Team Bahrain Victorious last year, 26-year-old Williams won his first WorldTour victory at stage one of the Tour de Suisse in June.
Josh Tarling
This year is the 90th anniversary of the Paris Nice race, run by the ASO, organisers of the Tour de France and Paris-Roubaix. The race has eight stages from 5 - 12 March.
The 'Race to the Sun' hasn't started in Paris proper since 1962 and for the 14th year in a row, the WorldTour event departs from the Yvelines department. La Verrière will host the first stage, a relatively flat stage that will suit the sprinters.
Key stages include a 32.2km team time trial in Dampierre-en-Burly on stage 3, the first TTT in the race in 30 years.
A new summit finale on stage 4, with a finish at the La Loge des Gardes ski resort, will shake up the GC even more, while the final stage to Nice with the Col d'Eze in the final 15km is always one for the gamblers.