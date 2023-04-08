FFOSYFFIN’S Josh is getting ready for one of the oldest and most prestigious one-day cycling races in the world.
He is part of a seven-man Ineos Grediers group of riders to take on the Paris-Roubaix, knows as the The Hell of the North, which has earned a reputation for its grueling and treacherous cobbled sections, which can shake even the toughest of riders.
Tarling, 19, graduated from the junior ranks to the Grenadiers in 2023, having signed a three-year deal.
The former Ysgol Gyfun Aberaeron pupil won the men’s junior time trial at the Road World Championships in Wollongong, New South Wales, Australia in September, having won silver the previous year.
Over its 127-year history, Paris-Roubaix has become one of the most hotly anticipated dates on the calendar. Its cobbled sectors, velodrome finish and distance all lend it a character that just isn't replicated elsewhere.
It isn't called the Queen of the Classics for nothing.
The Paris-Roubaix Femmes, inaugurated in 2021 and won by Lizzie Deignan, was an instant hit, and only adds to the Roubaix story.
The races will be held on the same weekend, with the women's event on Saturday and the men following on Sunday.