Keenan beats one of the best young darts players in the world
A YOUNG darts player from Penparcau has enjoyed a successful first season on the Winmau Development Tour and finished the campaign by beating one of the best young players in the world.
Keenan Thomas beat Josh Rock 4-1 in an extraordinary last 32 tie in Wigan on Saturday, 8 October.
Despite averaging over 108 in Event 23, Rock lost as Thomas fired in legs of 12 and 11 darts in the closing stages to triumph with a 109.63 average.
The Development Tour Order of Merit comprises prize money won in PDC Winmau Development Tour events in a calendar year.
The tour for players aged 16-23 sees 24 tournaments split across five three-day weekends in 2022, followed by the PDC Winmau World Youth Championship.
The top two players earn a PDC Tour Card for 2022/2023 and a place in the Cazoo World Darts Championship, with the players from third to eighth receiving free entry to the 2023 PDC Qualifying School (if they do not already possess a Tour Card).
Thomas finished 36th in the order of merit and will take plenty of positives from the his maiden campaign.
The 19-year-old, who got into the last 16s three times, said: “The tour went ok especially for my first year.
“There were plenty of positives but also errors which will be corrected.
“Beating Josh in such a high quality affair felt great but it is still only one game.”
Son of Penparcau darts player and builder Martin Thomas, Keenan, who currently works for 1st Class Building and Roofing, is hoping to break through to the professional ranks in darts.
