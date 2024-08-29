LLANDRINDOD Wells races have been held on the August bank holiday for many years but this year it was held on Saturday rather than the Monday. The morning rain gave way to a lovely sunny afternoon, with track conditions slightly on the soft side of good. As usual on Penybont track the racing was very entertaining with some close finishes.
The first races were the Nursery races for young horses entering the sport in the first the frighteningly named Lucifer driven by Perry Thomas for the Lloyd family from Painscastle didn’t put a foot wrong to win from Dai’s Silver Talk (Bevan, Builth Wells) and Millstream Art (Chan, Leicester). In the second nursery Hillbilly Jackson another from the Bevan stable of Builth Wells driven by trainer Steve Lloyd from Painscastle was first from Greathouse Arrow (Evans, Newport) and Briwyns Filatore (Milard, Stourbridge).
The next races were the Novice heats in the first the impressive Lockitdownlou with owner Oliver Jones from Evenjobb in the seat beat Fold Showman (Perks, Presteigne) while Briwyns Saturn (Rowlands, Nantmel) was third. Fold Megastar (Perks, Presteigne) again driven by Oliver Jones won the second heat ahead of little Greenhill Lucky (Price, Builth) with Sally M (Davies, Orleton) in third.
In the first heat of the Grade B Carrie on Fred with owner Liam Middleton from Llandrindod in the seat ran a good race to claim first prize from Stateside Icon (Weigel, Llanddewi Velfrey) and Ellavafella (Bevan, Llanddewi). A disqualification in the second heat gave Zulu Warrior and owner Mathew Tromans a surprise win with Lawless (Duggan, Howey) in second and Juicy Wiggle (Weigel, Llanddewi Velfrey) third.
In the Grade A Oliver Jones picked up a spare drive when he partnered the veteran Lakeside Pan, fifteen years old belonging to long time supporter John Elder from New Quay. They crossed the line in front of the diminutive Llwyns Mercy (Collingwood, Huntington) on the hundredth race of her career while the fast finishing back marker Dernol Yankee (Wozencraft, Llangurig) was third.
In the first Baby Novice the exciting newcomer Fold Fearless (Perks, Presteigne) claimed another victory in the hands of Oliver Jones beating Mancey’s Deuce (Hawkes, Orleton) with Ayr Zac (Boxhall, Brecon) in third. In the second Baby Novice race Lynne Boxhall guided the talented Dernol Jacky to victory for the Beddoes family from Llanbister, this horse now graduates to the Novice class. Yewtree Some Bruva (Millard, Stourbridge) was second while Rhyds Skipper ( was third.
Although there were only two entries in the saddle class it proved to be one of the most exciting races of the day, with the miniature Llwyns Mercy ridden by Lee Price racing tight on the inside pegs, and the long striding Ontop Shouda Cuda eating up his 30 yard handicap. Over the line it was only with the aid of the camera that the little mare belonging to Liz Collingwood from Huntington was given the verdict from Jayne Bevan riding her own Ontop Shouda Cuda.
The Dash is another popular race and this week it was Ithon Queen driven by her owner Sam Reynolds from Orleton that claimed a well deserved victory which will now put her into open racing, in second was Beg For Mercy (Tromans, Newcastle Emlyn) while Best in Flight (Gale, Gorslas) was third.
The Novice Final provided another win for the inform driver Oliver Jones, making five wins on the day, repeating his heat win on Fold Megastar (Perks, Presteigne) while Greenhill Lucky (Price, Builth Wells) was second and third was a dead heat between Sally M (Davies, Orleton) and Fold Showman (Perks, Presteigne).
The Grade B final saw an impressive race from Zulu Warrior with owner Mathew Tromans in the seat proving she is back to her best, in second and third were the two Weigel stablemates from Llanddewi Velfrey, Stateside Icon and Juicy Wiggle.
The final race of the day was the mile and a half with Ben Flanagan driving Easy Connection owned and trained by Dan Millard of Stourbridge, setting off at what seemed an impossible pace but they maintained their lead to claim an easy victory ahead of a fast finishing Begwyns Trust (Lloyd, Painscastle) and Victoria Penlan (Thomas, Pontypridd).
Next weekend the racing is on Friday evening August 30th at New Radnor starting at 4pm.