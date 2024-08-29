Although there were only two entries in the saddle class it proved to be one of the most exciting races of the day, with the miniature Llwyns Mercy ridden by Lee Price racing tight on the inside pegs, and the long striding Ontop Shouda Cuda eating up his 30 yard handicap. Over the line it was only with the aid of the camera that the little mare belonging to Liz Collingwood from Huntington was given the verdict from Jayne Bevan riding her own Ontop Shouda Cuda.