Four bowlers from Lampeter are national champions following success at the Welsh Lawn Bowls Finals.
Members of Lampeter Bowling Club made it to four finals at the event held at Llandrindod Wells Bowling Club.
Steve Entwistle and Melanie Thomas won the Welsh Mixed Pairs competition following a win over Sue Jones and Ryan Davies of Builth Wells Bowling Club.
Mixed Pairs champions Steve Entwhistle and Melanie Thomas (Picture supplied)
And Alis and Anwen Butten won the Welsh Ladies Pairs competition, beating Andrea and Katie Thomas from Whitland in the final.
Rhian Jones, Maria Thomas, Dilwen Thomas and Melanie Thomas were runners up in the Ladies Fours final and Rhian Jones, Dilwen Thomas and Melanie Thomas were runners up in the Ladies Triples final, losing to combinations from Berriew in both finals.