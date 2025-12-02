ST Dogmaels returned to Costcutter Ceredigion League Division One action in devastating fashion, dismantling Pencader 8–0 with a display of ruthless finishing on Saturday.
They struck inside five minutes as Will Jenkins converted from Gwilym Rees’ pass. Moments later, Rees doubled the lead himself, punishing a poor clearance with a superb long-range strike. Jenkins soon added his second, reacting quickest after the keeper spilled Adam Williams’ free-kick.
The highlight came from Lewis Williams, who spotted the goalkeeper off his line and unleashed a sensational effort from just inside Pencader’s half, drawing gasps from the crowd.
The first-half scoring was completed when Trystan Owens set up Jordan Owens, who finished from a tight angle to make it 5–0 at the break.
After the break, Pencader tightened up defensively and frustrated Llandoch for much of the second half.
The Saints eventually added a sixth goal on 73 minutes. Substitute Elliott Wigley dispossessed a defender and finished calmly. Soon after, Pencader were reduced to ten men when a defender handled on the line, allowing skipper Adam Williams to convert the penalty.
Wigley rounded off the rout late on, racing onto a precise through ball from Trystan Owens and coolly beating the keeper to complete the 8–0 scoreline.
In Division Two, leaders Lampeter Town Reserves were also comfortable 4-0 winners at Bargod Rangers.
After a relatively even start, the match sparked into life when the hosts’ Martin Lewis was handed a second caution.
Jason Jones and Terry Witts made them pay with goals before the break with Gethin Davies and Hari Jones completing the job in the second half.
Goals by Marc Lloyd (3), Simon Davies, and a Joshua Davies own goal saw Llandysul Reserves to a 5-0 win against visitors Cardigan Town Reserves in Division Three.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.