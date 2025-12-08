OFF the back of an amazing season of triathlon races where she gained herself world champion status, Sarn Helen’s Emma Palfrey was back on the road competing in the Elan Valley 10 Miler.
Still in top form Emma was 1st Vet 35 in a great time of 1:12:57.
The Welsh Inter Regional Cross Country Championships were recently held in Newtown with representation from Sarn Helen.
Competing in various distances were Hannah Jones, 31:59; Dan Hooper, 37:08 and Matt Clarke, 39:26.
Talia Jones gained herself a silver medal for West Wales as part of the Under 15s team in 14:39.
Juniors Alfie Clarke, Jacob Hall, Hawys Gruffudd and Llion Gruffudd competed in the Urdd Championship Races and all did themselves proud.
The final race in The Club Championship was Ras Y Mast with 36 Sarn Helen members taking.
Runners had to overcome boggy ground, steep hills and rivers to get to the finish line.
It proved to be another successful day for the club with great results achieved.
Dylan Lewis was 1st Male in a superb time of 44:21, Teifion Davies 2nd in 46:33, Dylan Davies 1st M40 with a two minute course PB in 47:36, whilst was Dan Hooper 1st M50 47:55.
Daniel Jones, 48:29; Rhodri Williams, 49:26; Wyn Thomas, 49:28; Ifan Evans, 53:08; Matt Clarke, 54:00; Mike Davies 3rd M50, 54:16; Steven Holmes, 54:45; Keith Evans, 56:04; Geth ap Phylip with a superb 12 minute PB in 56:49; Kevin Jones, 57:23; Michael Tarling, 58:38; Rhys Lewis, 59:13; Nicola Williams 1st Female, 59:46; Matthew Birkett, 59:57; Alix Arndt 1st F45, 61:34; Ian Williams with a 2 1/2 minute PB in 61:59; Carwyn Davies, 63:45; Paul Gough, 64:37; Eleri Rivers 2nd F45, 65:31; Delyth Crimes, 1st F55 68:08; Arwyn Jones, 72:49; Michelle Billing with a 3:46 min PB in 73:00; Murray Kisbee, 75:33; Nigel Leeming, 75:57; Sarah Puetz, 76:04; Dylan John, 76:52; Jane Holmes, 79.06; Pamela Carter, 79:17; Huw Price, 87:56. Kerry Irwin-Hall, Nicola Davies and Rhian Davies walked the course.
Aberystwyth 10K was well supported with great representation from Sarn Helen runners.
Dylan Lewis was 1st M40 in a superb time of 34:42; Wyn Evans, 40:06; Matthew Clarke with a new PB in 40:16; Carwyn Davies, 41:53; Kevin Jones, 42:17; Arwyn Davies, 42:27; Lou Summers 1st F50 43:48; Michael Tarling, 44:37; Nia Rees, 45:05; Eryl Jones, 46:06; Stephen Kenworthy, 46:07; Paul Gough, 47:24; Simon Reed, 48:38; Rhodri Williams, 50:47; Nicola Williams, 50:47; Arwyn Jones, 51:30; Kieran Gartland, 52:42; Michelle Billing, 53:13; Shelley Enders, 54:04; Jo Rosiak, 55:41; Emma Nurse, 55:42; Ella Phillips, 56:47; Sarah Puetz, 58:40; Emma Richards, 59:10; Heiddwen Tomos, 59:12; Jack Cockburn, 1:00:22; Eirlys Evans, 1:00:50; Louise Jenkins, 1:06:24; Karen Jones, 1:19:59.
Alix Arndt travelled to Abergavenny to compete in The Blorenge Fell Race, a challenging hilly race with a course that offered fell running experience with a mix of technical ascents and thrilling descents.
