WITH many Ystwyth Cycling Club members away this week, it was down to four riders to take on the rolling Cwm Rheidol 10 mile course in round six of the Catalina Architecture & Design TT series.
With a strong southwesterly wind, which proved a battle on the outward leg but a welcome assist on the return, it wasn’t going to be an easy night for the riders.
Lowri Richards on top form, chose her road bike over her TT bike and rode strongly to take the ladies and the overall win, with 26.58.
In the men’s event it was great to see triathlete David Jones, riding his first Ystwyth TT of the year and winning the top podium place with his time of 28.29. David Bond took the second spot with his fastest Cwm Rheidol TT time of the year, 30.03.
Well done to all the riders and thank you to Andy H, Derek and Scott for their timekeeping and marshalling.
Next up is a return to the flatter Llety Gwyn 10 mile course. All riders are welcome, and further details will be posted on the Club Facebook page
Round 6 Results – Cwm Rheidol: 1, Lowri Richards R 26.58; 2, Anita Saycell 27.31; 3, David Jones 28.29; 4, David Bond R 30.03. R = No TT bars