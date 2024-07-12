YSTWYTH Cycling Club riders braved the weather To take on the Llety Gwyn course in round 11 of the Catalina Architecture & Design Time Trial series.
Organiers thanked Derek, Elaine, Andy and Scott for timekeeping and marshalling. Without their help each week the event would not be possible.
Caron Pugh took the win on the night again, proving the weather is no barrier.
It was fantastic to see Arwel back competing in the time trials, posting a swift 25.28 for second place.
While Martin Williams’ consistency to training and racing is paying off, as he dipped under the 30 minute barrier on his road bike, to take third place and cross the line in 29.59.
Round 11 Results – Llety Gwyn 10 mile: Caron Owen Pugh 22.28, Arwel Wyn Jones 25.28, Martin Williams R 29.59
Timekeepers: Derek Rattray and Elaine Rowlands
Marshals: Scott Tompsett and Andy Hunt
R = No TT bars