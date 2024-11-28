The gold medalists were Lowri James-Evans, who won the Blackbelt 15 year old female sparring category, her sister, Hanna James-Evans, who won the junior 12-13 year old sparring category, and Huw Rishko, who won the male 14 year old blackbelt sparring category, which completed the trio of golds, all performed at an exceptional level, out manoeuvring highly skilled opponents.