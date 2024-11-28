IN an impressive display of martial arts skill and discipline, competitors from the Aberaeron Nam Pai Chuan Kung Fu club, brought home an array of medals from the prestigious Shaolin Kung Fu National Tournament held this weekend in London.
The event featured sparring, empty-hand, and traditional Shaolin weapons forms competitions across children and adult categories, drawing participants from across the UK and Belgium.
The Aberaeron students clinched three gold medals and two bronze medals, demonstrating great skill in the art.
The gold medalists were Lowri James-Evans, who won the Blackbelt 15 year old female sparring category, her sister, Hanna James-Evans, who won the junior 12-13 year old sparring category, and Huw Rishko, who won the male 14 year old blackbelt sparring category, which completed the trio of golds, all performed at an exceptional level, out manoeuvring highly skilled opponents.
Bronze medals were secured by Huw Rishko in the children’s empty-hand forms category, who showcased precision and fluidity in his performance, and Dafydd Tudur in the adult heavyweight sparring category.
All competitors exhibited remarkable resilience and dedication, earning praise from judges and spectators alike.
The tournament highlighted the discipline and philosophy of Shaolin Kung Fu, blending martial techniques with mental focus.
Local coach Alun Rishko expressed pride in the team’s achievements: “These results are a testament to the hard work and dedication our athletes put into their training.
“It’s not just about the medals, but about personal growth and honouring the Shaolin Nam Pai Chuan.”