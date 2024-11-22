A YEAR ago, Sifu Matthew Rumbelow created Red Dragon Kung Fu in West Wales with a vision of making Shaolin Kung Fu accessible to all.
Twelve months later, the Newcastle Emlyn club has undergone the ultimate pressure test by entering the GB qualifiers competition circuit and showcasing their often underrepresented Chinese martial art.
They entered a small team into the Midlands Martial Arts Competition on 17 November with a humble goal to simply participate.
What unfolded was an unexpected yet inspiring experience as they witnessed their team place again and again, ending up with five gold, seven silver and six bronze medals.
Out of the three categories in which they did not place, they came a close fourth.
This placed them in the top 12 schools overall in the MMAC and 2nd in Wales.
Their gold medal results also qualify them for selection for the World Martial Arts Games in Norway in 2025.
As well as establishing his own martial arts club, Sifu Matt has juggled life with a new baby in the family and in fact seven-month old Phoenix took gold whilst being held by mum as dad was busy competing in a synchronised weapons form.
GOLDS: All Styles All Ages Novice - Rosemary Watson; Team Synchronised All Ages - ‘The Amazonians’, Laura Watson, Bethany Mountain, Hannah Howell; All Styles Forms Ages 14+ Novice -Bethany Mountain
SILVERS: All Styles Forms All Ages Novice - Laura Watson; All Styles Forms Age 5-9 Novice - Maia Luna Howell; Weapons Female Age 18+ - Hannah Howell; All Styles Weapons Advanced Male 18+ - Cameron Burton; Light Contact Sparring Advanced - Matthew Rumbelow, Cameron Burton; Synchronised Weapons Form Advanced - Cameron Burton, Matthew Rumbelow
BRONZES: All Styles Forms Advanced Male - Matthew Rumbelow; Points fighting - Cameron Burton; Parent & Child Novice Form - Maia Luna Howell, Hannah Howell; Team Unsynchronised Form - ‘Luohan Sisters’ Bethany Mountain, Hannah Howell