Medi Harris just misses out on a medal after fantastic final
PORTHMADOG’S Medi Harris finished just outside the medal places in the final of the Commonwealth Games 50 backstroke tonight after an extraordinary race.
The race was won by Canadian Kylie Masse in a new Games record of 27.31 seconds but it was impossible to tell with the naked eye who had won the other medals with the next five swimmers lined up in a row.
It was Aussie pair Mollie O’Callaghan and Kaylee McKeown who won the silver and bronze respectively with England’s Lauren Cox fourth and Swansea University student Harris in fifth just 0.31 seconds behind the gold medalist.
Harris had been hoping to land a second medal at the Games in Birmingham after picking up a bronze in the 100m backstroke on Sunday but she will take great heart out of competing at such a high level in her maiden senior season.
