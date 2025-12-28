TYWYN & Bryncrug closed the gap on MMP Central Wales League North leaders Carno to just a single point after a 4–2 Boxing Day victory at Dyffryn Banw.
David Jenkins opened the scoring for Tywyn after 12 minutes, but the hosts levelled before the break through Owain Jones. Aston Heath restored the visitors’ lead early in the second half, only for Joe Evans to equalise again on 55 minutes.
Tywyn introduced new signing Leo Waterhouse from Machynlleth on the hour, and the talented 18‑year‑old quickly made his presence felt.
Mark Edmondson put the visitors ahead for a third time on 71 minutes, and Dyffryn Banw’s hopes of another comeback faded when Lewys Lloyd Lewis was dismissed for a second yellow card with 15 minutes remaining. Gwilym Jones wrapped up the points late on with Tywyn’s fourth of the afternoon.
League leaders Carno slipped to a 2–1 home defeat against Forden United, who struck early through Sam Evans after just three minutes. Norton Collins equalised for the Tŷ Brith Field side on 41 minutes, but Jake Mann netted the winner on the hour.
Second‑placed Llansantffraid Village romped to a 7–0 win over Llanfyllin Town, with seven different players on the scoresheet: Alfie Herd, Kye Smart, Huzaif Abubakari, Oscar Herd, Armani Bennett, Muhamed Mane Intchasso and Bright Iyamu.
Berriew and Montgomery Town played out a goalless draw, while Waterloo Rovers defeated Welshpool Town 4–2.
Two first‑half goals from Owain Richards put the hosts in control, and Matthew Brasenell added a third shortly after the restart.
Oliver Davies quickly pulled one back for Welshpool, and Richard Litchfield reduced the deficit further with 15 minutes to play.
But Richards completed his hat‑trick from the penalty spot on 78 minutes, taking his league tally to 11 for the season.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.