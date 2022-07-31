Medi Harris wins 100m backstroke bronze at Commonwealth Games
Medi Harris has won bronze in the 100m backstroke at the Commonwealth Games.
The Borth y Gest swimmer won Team Cymru’s second swimming medal of the evening after Lily Rice also picked up a bronze medal.
The race was won by Olympic champion Australian Kaylee Mckeon in a Games record time of 58.60 ahead of Canadian Kylie Masse (58.73) and Harris with a fantastic swim in 59.62.
An out of breath Harris said straight after the race: “I’m so happy with that swim. It was a really good race.”
The Swansea University swimmer made two finals at the World Championships in Budapest last month and has now earned her first medal at senior level.
A former Commonwealth Youth Games silver medallist, Medi is the Welsh record holder after she smashed the previous standard set by former European champion Georgia Davies in February.
Harris, 19, who was crowned British 100m Backstroke champion at Ponds Forge in Sheffield earlier this year, will now set her sights on the 50m backstroke with heats starting on Wednesday morning.
