THE Bangor City Football stadium – Stadiwm Dinas – looks set for some major improvements.
Cyngor Gwynedd has received an application to upgrade floodlights, install new and relocate dugouts and to move the existing TV gantry.
The full application has been made by Lee Dixon (Nantporth CIC) through Gerwyn Jones (Outline Building Solutions Cyf).
Formerly known as Stadiwm Nantporth, the site is located between the Southern banks of the Menai Strait and Ffordd Caergybi, near Bangor University’s Normal Site.
Plans describe “three main elements” to the work including: an upgrade of existing floodlights, installation of four new lighting columns to the main pitch, moving the existing min pitch TV gantry by approximately 2.5m, and the relocation and upgrade of the main pitch dugouts.
The proposal explains that the existing floodlights were designed to provide a 500 lux level of light however, due to” deterioration of the current light fittings,” the actual levels are now “slightly lower”.
Work will see lighting columns upgraded with “modern and more energy efficient ” LED floodlights.Four new 18m tall lighting columns will be installed, one at each corner, 6-7m, away from the pitch ‘s corner flags.
The additional four columns will allow light levels to increase to 800 lux – but only when needed for matches broadcast on TV.
The plans say the new LED light fillings will be directed towards the pitch to “reduce light spill as much as possible.”
Plans also note that increasing lux levels could have “a slight impact on neighbouring areas,” but they have been designed “so that light spill is minimal” and the light fittings focus towards the pitch.
The centre line of the existing TV gantry is currently about 2.5m off centre of the halfway line of the main pitch. It will be dismantled, and rebuilt approx. 2.5m to the South West of its current position, to line up with the main pitch half way line.
The existing dugouts (one per team) will move to the Menai side of the main pitch, and made slightly bigger.
The existing site is currently used for football matches throughout the Welsh footballing pyramid. The plans say matches on the main pitch are generally played on weekends, but there are some midweek matches.
The 3G pitch is used during the weekends and midweek and during later kick-off times. During the Winter, the existing floodlights will be switched on for the matches on the main pitch.
The main pitch is currently used by CPD Bangor 1876 FC and the 3G pitch is being used by several lower league teams, in addition to being rented out for recreational matches.