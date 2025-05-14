Tywyn & District (147-8) lost to Lampeter (148-6) by 4 wkts
Fine & County West Wales Conference
LAMPETER travelled up north to Tywyn, buoyant after an excellent start to the season against UWA Commoners the previous week.
There were numerous changes to the side but there was a confident mood in the Lampeter camp that they could pick up an away win.
In what would prove to be a topsy turvy encounter, stand-in skipper Ceri Thomas called correctly at the toss and invited Tywyn to bat first.
The miserly Jason Davies and ever green Elgan Evans kept things tight early while Tywyn opener Dave Jenkins was prepared to start in watchful fashion.
Opening partner Nicky Williams (17) showed his ability to find runs before succumbing to Davies caught behind by the returning Meredith Davies.
Joel Eynon and opener Jenkins looked to frustrate the bowlers so Thomas turned to Carwyn Gregson ,who duly provided the breakthrough, forcing Jenkins (17) to play at a quicker delivery that was gobbled up by Bedwyr Davies.
Bedwyr soon joined in and trapped Joel Eynon (23) lbw with a vicious inswinger.
John Tolhurst (8) and Phil Dean (13) attempted to rebuild before they were caught off the bowling of Abhishiek Patel and Davies respectively.
Jay Ahmed went on the counter attack and scored 25 before he too was caught off the bowling of Abhishiek.
M Allen and Liam Thomas soon followed to leave Tywyn 147-8 off their 40 runs.
Pick of the bowlers was Bedwyr Davies 3-19 off 8, though he was unlucky not to pick up several more with Lampeter uncharacteristically poor in the field shelling numerous chances.
After a brisk tea, Lampeter openers Meredith Davies and Emyr Evans looked very comfortable until Evans picked out Nicky Williams with a cut shot off the bowling of Joel Eynon.
This soon became 20-2 when Davies was clean bowled by Eynon.
There was no panic in the Lampeter changing room yet with a long tail available but that soon changed when Ryan Mackie Jones, Ceri Thomas and Rhys Evans fell quickly to the bowling of Tywyn skipper Dave Jenkins, leaving Lampeter reeling at 25-5.
Carwyn Gregson and Elgan Evans, usually two of the more attacking batsman around, had to drop anchor and rebuild before Gregson finally had enough and began picking off boundaries.
With Jenkins bowled out, Tywyn rotated bowlers in the search of another wicket before another 4 brought up Gregson’s half century.
The target was tantalisingly close when Gregson finally fell,caught on the boundary for a superb 75 that had turned the match back into Lampeter's favour.
Jason Davies (12no) and Elgan (26 no) blitzed their way to the target in the 29th over to give the visitors a win by 4 wickets.
Tywyn skipper Jenkins did his best with an incredible 3-19 which had looked to maybe win the game for his side before the supremely talented Gregson took over.
Lampeter will entertain title favourites Aberaeron this week and will know they have a stern test ahead of them.