A LONG time supporter of the event has agreed to become the main sponsor of the 2025 Cambrian Rally.
Hugh Hunter of Ruthin based Lewis and Hunter Contracting Ltd which specialises in road surfacing and ancillary civil engineering projects, is a well know rally competitor, and has successfully competed on the event many times.
He commented: “Along with my business partner Phil Lewis we are honoured to support the Cambrian Rally 2025 as its main sponsor.
“We're proud to be able to give back to the sport through such a prestigious event, right here on our doorstep.
“This event has played a significant role in my rallying career over many years, and to be the headline sponsor in its 70th year while we celebrate our 21st anniversary is incredibly special. It promises to be a thrilling event, and we can't wait to be a part of it."
This year is the Cambrian’s 70th anniversary and plans are well advanced for the October 25th event to ensure it stands out as one of the best, ever, with a challenging route using iconic forest stages, and some added features to commemorate this special occasion.
Neil Coulson, chairman of the rally’s organising committee, said they were delighted to have Lewis and Hunter as core sponsors: “I’m very much looking forward to working with Hugh and his team to deliver a fantastic event. It feels very fitting to have Hugh in this role, both as a past sponsor and regular competitor who consistently challenges for top honours.”
One of the longest established motorsport events in the UK, the Cambrian Rally is organised by North Wales Car Club, and will host a round of the Probite British Rally Championship, the Protyre Autocare British Trials and Rally Drivers Association Championship, the Motorsport UK Pirelli Welsh Rally Championship, the Welsh Historic Championship, the Mini Challenge, the ANWCC Championship, the TCS Plant Rally Challenge, and Stellantis Motorsport Rally Cup (IRE and UK)
The high profile start and finish will again take place on Llandudno promenade, and Ruthin will host the main service area.
Designated spectator zones will give fans a chance to get up close to the action on the competitive stages.
Over the years, the rally has built a huge following, attracting top competitors from across the UK and abroad, and this year, for the second year running, there will be coverage of the British Rally Championship on ITV 4, and there will be live TV coverage going out on online platforms.