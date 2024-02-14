THE 2024 Galway International Rally in Ireland saw two of the top spots in the Historic Section being awarded to two Teifi Valley Motor Club members – Meirion Evans in first position as driver and Eurig ‘Woosh’ Davies in second spot as co-driver. The rally saw Meirion regaining his 2023 winning title, writes Anwen Francis.
The traditional season opener for tarmac rallying in Ireland saw Meirion and his Irish co-driver Anthony O’Sullivan tackling challenging terrain and slippery roads to safely bring back the title to Wales.
“Taking back-to-back wins in the historic category was so pleasing in extremely trying conditions at times, which makes it so much more rewarding. It was wet and the stage times were tight,” said Meirion from Newcastle Emlyn who recently came first in class and fourth overall with his daughter, Gwawr, in the co-driver seat at the North Road Garage Toyota Showground Stage, Built Wells.
“My ambition was to go and win of course, I wasn’t going to come second. It was a really good achievement and not many can win an event back-to-back like that,” added Meirion who is looking forward to the West Cork Rally in March.
“Rallies in Ireland are a way of life out there. Rallies are being held there nearly every weekend. Everyone is great and so supportive, even the food and the pints are good,” laughed Meirion who enjoys competing on the very fast Irish roads.
Eurig ‘Woosh’ Davies co-driving for Tomos Davies, Newquay (Lampeter Motor Club) finished second overall in the Historic Class, with Tomos currently leading the Irish Historic Tarmac Championship having competed in the Kilarney Rally in December.
“We are both chuffed with the result especially as we were in a new car. We had a good run, a few little mistakes on two stages and Meirion gave us a stuffing on those. But everything went well to be fair and Meirion drove brilliantly,” said Eurig.
TVMC’s Gwynfor Jones navigated for Ian Davies, but sadly retired due to mechanical issues.