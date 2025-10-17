THE stage is set for a breathtaking conclusion to the Probite British Rally Championship, as the Visit Conwy Cambrian Rally [25 October] brings the 2025 season to a dramatic close on the world-famous gravel stages of North Wales.
After a season that has taken crews from the closed roads of the Scottish borders to the ultra-fast forests of Kielder forest, the fight for the coveted British title will be decided on the same legendary roads that once formed the backbone of Wales Rally GB.
And the stakes couldn’t be higher.Three drivers; William Creighton, Meirion Evans, and Romet Jürgenson head to Llandudno next weekend with the championship on the line, each aiming to etch their names alongside rallying greats such as Colin McRae, Richard Burns, and Elfyn Evans on the prestigious trophy.
And it’s not just the coveted BRC crown that will be decided.
The Cambrian Rally will also crown the fiercely contested Junior British Rally Championship and National Rally Title champions, ensuring plenty of champagne will be flowing on Llandudno seafront come Saturday evening.
The Contenders
It’s William Creighton and co-driver Liam Regan who lead the charge, after a measured performance in Ceredigion saw them extend their advantage at the top of the standings.
The Michelin-backed Toyota GR Yaris Rally2 crew finished third in the BRC classification in Aberystwyth, doing exactly what they needed to keep their title bid on course.
For Creighton, it’s been a season of redemption – the Irishman came agonisingly close to the crown last year, and now stands on the brink of finally lifting the trophy he has chased for so long.
Realistically, a solid finish is all that’s required to seal the deal, but the Northern Irishman knows all too well that nothing can be taken for granted in the Cambrian’s unforgiving forests.
Lampeter’s Meirion Evans and Dale Furniss will be the local favourites, with the Pirelli-shod Castrol MEM Toyota duo determined to take the fight right to the final stage.
After a dramatic weekend in Ceredigion that saw Evans slide off the road before recovering to fifth in the BRC order, the Welshman will be pushing flat-out on home soil in a last-ditch attempt to keep his title hopes alive.
Only a win will do, but he would still need Creighton not to finish.
Meanwhile, Romet Jürgenson has emerged as a rising revelation this season.
The Estonian, partnered by Siim Oja, stunned on the asphalt of Ceredigion, chasing eventual winner Jon Armstrong all the way to the finish in a career-best European Rally Championship second place.
Traditionally stronger on gravel, the M-Sport Ford Fiesta Rally2 ace now heads back to the forests with real momentum and an outside shot at championship glory, but like Evans, he needs a non-score for Creighton to set up a winner takes all battle with the Toyota driver.
For both Evans and Jürgenson, it’s simple: they must win, and hope Creighton fails to finish.
It’s a long shot, but in rallying, anything can happen.
BRC1/BRC3
Outside of the BRC title battle, Garry Pearson returns with Hannah McKillop alongside in their M-Sport Fiesta Rally2, while Max McRae and Cammy Fair are back after their impressive podium on the Grampian earlier this season in their MRF Tyres Citroën C3 Rally2.
Dan O’Brien and Niall Burns rejoin the fold in their Fiesta Rally2, and fresh from a sensational non-championship Mull Rally podium last weekend, Neil Roskell will aim to carry that form into the Welsh forests with Dan Barritt on the notes in his similar machine.
In BRC3, Robert Proudlock will look to secure the co-drivers’ crown for Harry Marchbank after a stellar year in the Ford Fiesta Rally3, having impressed on both surfaces this season.
Junior BRC
The Junior BRC title is also on the line, with a thrilling two-horse race between Peugeot 208 Rally4 protagonists Kyle McBride/Darragh Mullen and Joseph Kelly/Killian McArdle. McBride leads the standings and needs only a steady finish to be crowned champion, while Kelly must win and hope his rival drops out of the points to steal the title.
The reward? Free entries into the 2026 British Rally Championship, which are worth over £6,000.
The Stellantis Motorsport Cup adds another layer of drama with a straightforward winner-takes-all showdown between the two. Sam Mason, and Natalie Robinson also return to the series, all looking to end the season with glory on the gravel.
National Rally Title
In the National Rally Title, it’s equally tight between Chris Richmond-Hand [Toyota Starlet] and Rob Cotton [Subaru Impreza], whose consistent performances have put him on the brink of the crown.
But the Cambrian forests are notorious for biting back; one mistake could turn the tables completely.
Open Rally Title
Meanwhile, in the Open Title, newly crowned champion Sam Touzel faces a fresh challenge as he tackles gravel for the first time in his Fiesta Rally2 with Max Freeman alongside.
Stephen Waugh continues to build experience in his recently acquired Fiesta R5, partnered by Carl Williamson.After the now traditional Llandudno Promenade start on Saturday morning, seven stages lie in wait with classics such as Brenig, Clocaenog and Alwen on the billing.
The finishers will return to the seafront as darkness falls later that day, and by Saturday night in Llandudno, we’ll know who will be crowned the 2025 Probite British Rally Champions. Getting there will be anything but easy.
