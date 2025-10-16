Aberystwyth Youth 45 Tenby Youth 19
AFTER a long journey down to Tenby, the Aberystwyth youth boys came flying out the blocks, with try from Finley Saycell and neatly converted by Steffan Jones.
After the opening five minutes, the game became scrappy with some good defensive work from Aberystwyth, but where broken down from a well worked driving maul by Tenby youth (unconverted).
Aberystwyth went straight back up the other end and took three points with a penalty from Steffan Jones, making the score Tenby 5 – 10 to Aberystwyth after 25 minutes.
After some neat play from the backs, Toby Wilcockson went over, and it was converted by Steffan Jones.
Aberystwyth went over again with Steffan Gillies with a wonderful assist from Finley Saycell, converted by Steffan Jones.
After more great teamwork from the forwards and backs, Steffan Gillies went over again and converted by Steffan Jones.
The game was then mared by 2 red cards, putting both teams down to 14.
Tenby then two scored two quick tries and converted, making the score 19 -31with 10 minutes to play.
Aberystwyth then killed the game off with two tries by Mikey Whistance with conversations by Steffan Jones and Trystan Lewis followed by the full-time whistle with the score Tenby youth 19-45 Aberystwyth Youth.
Tries: Finley Saycell Toby Wilcockson Steffan Gillies x 2 Mickey Whistance x 2
Coversions: Steffan Jones x 5 Trystan Lewis x 1 Penalty: Steffan Jones
