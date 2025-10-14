ABERYSTWYTH Town FC have thanked all supporters who took the time to complete the recent Seasiders Survey, which invited fans to share their views on every aspect of the club — from the matchday experience at Aberystwyth University Park Avenue to community engagement, communication, and the club’s future direction.
Supporters Liaison Officer (SLO) Ethan Pollitt said: “The response to our first supporters survey has been brilliant, and I want to thank everyone who took the time to share their thoughts.
“I won’t be sharing any specific quotes due to the anonymity of the survey, but I’m happy to summarise what came through — being how much pride supporters have in the club and its place in the town.
“People spoke about the welcoming atmosphere on matchdays, the sense of community around Park Avenue, and the passion that keeps us going strong.
“Supporters also shared some really constructive ideas — from improving communication and promotion to creating more opportunities for the club to engage with local families, schools, and businesses.
“That kind of feedback is exactly what we were hoping for, and it aligns well with what we’re already working on.
“There will be further communication from the club in the coming weeks outlining our short- and long-term plans, including updates on improvements to Park Avenue — something which also came up regularly in the survey. So keep an eye out for that!”
The club will use the results to inform future decisions around supporter engagement, matchday operations, and community outreach.
Plans are already underway to build on the themes highlighted in the survey — improving communication, strengthening community connections, and continuing to make Aberystwyth University Park Avenue a welcoming home for everyone across Ceredigion and Mid Wales.
