WILLIAM Creighton will team up with Lampeter’s Meirion Evans in 2025, with a two-car assault on the Probite British Rally Championship with the Castrol MEM Rally Team, driving a pair of Toyota GR Yaris Rally2s.
Creighton and co-driver Liam Regan took second place in last year's championship, narrowly missing out on the title which went to Castrol MEM Rally Team's Chris Ingram.
Since the champion will not defend his title in 2025, the 26-year old from Northern Ireland will step into the vacant seat, joining the experienced Evans in the squad.
Dale Furniss will join Evans in the co-driver's seat.
Run by the experienced Melvyn Evans Motorsport outfit who was responsible for introducing the Toyota GR Yaris Rally2 to the BRC last season, the new pairing will be aiming to retain the BRC Teams Title which they secured after a scintillating battle with the M-Sport Ford Rally Team last season.
The quest for the honour went right down to the final round, with Ingram's Cambrian victory a pivotal score in their sealing of the crown.
Now, with Creighton and Evans forming the line-up for 2025, the iconic Castrol colours will return to the British Rally Championship, once again bidding for both the Drivers and Teams title.
Meirion Evans said: “Firstly, I’d like to welcome William [Creighton] and Liam [Regan] to the Castrol MEM Rally Team.
“I have rallied against them many times and I’ve no doubt that we will get on well and push for top results from the start.
“The focus for 2025 is much the same as last year and that’s to try to retain the British Rally Championship Teams’ title and challenge for the Drivers’ title.
“We feel that we have a very strong two-car team to enable us to do this.
“Last year was quite tricky for me personally, as it was my first time back in the BRC for seven years and with a brand-new car there was a lot of adapting to do.
“We were hampered a bit on the events we should have been strong on, but we are confident that we have overcome those issues now so hopefully we can be strong this year.
“With my long-time co-driver Jonathan Jackson taking a year out of competition to concentrate on work, I’m fortunate to have someone as experienced as Dale Furniss sit beside me this year.
“We’ve never competed together before, but Dale is a professional and I’m confident he, and my return to Pirelli tyres, will click straight away.”
William Creighton said: “I’m incredibly excited to join Castrol MEM Rally Team for the 2025 season.
“The opportunity to compete in the Toyota GR Yaris Rally2 in the BRC is fantastic and it will be a real honour to be supported by such a global brand as Castrol.
“Their colours and rally car liveries are known across the world, and they have such a rich history in rallying that goes back decades.
“I can’t wait to contribute to their legacy with strong performances throughout the year and I aim to pick up where I left off in the BRC in 2024.
“I certainly have unfinished business there and thanks to the support of the Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy, I’m able to return with the knowledge of last season and confidence that I can really fight for it again. It’s a big year, but I can’t wait to get going in Yorkshire in a few weeks’ time.”
Donald Smith, Castrol Global Sponsorship Manager, said: “We are pleased to welcome William [Creighton] to the Castrol MEM Rally Team for 2025 and join Meirion [Evans] in a very strong Toyota GR Yaris Rally2 driver line-up.
“We had a great initial season last year and we’re very pleased that we can continue to support both the MEM team and the Probite British Rally Championship.
“Credit to not only the team but the whole BRC organisation for a strongly promoted and well organised championship, and we look forward to more great events and TV coverage in 2025.”
The opening round of the season takes place on 23 February, as the East Riding Stages lifts the curtain on the championship across the closed roads of Yorkshire.